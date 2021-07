I have been working on a book since August 2020. While I have not been the most conscientious writer and a little over half of its 35,000 words still lie inside my head unwritten, this book is one that I believe will upturn decades of Nigeria’s economic orthodoxy. Under the working title “Project White Elephant,”…

