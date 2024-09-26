Nigeria’s institutional malaise: Reform must begin at the core

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, stands at a crossroads, crippled not by a lack of resources or potential, but by the chronic frailty of its institutions. While its leaders frequently champion reforms, the persistent erosion of the judiciary, public service, and regulatory bodies renders any policy initiative ineffectual. For Nigeria to move beyond its present stagnation, the state must address not just the symptoms of its failures but the core: its weak institutions.

The contrast with the United States—whose democratic model Nigeria emulates—is instructive. In the late 19th century, America’s industrial titans such as John D. Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan amassed unprecedented wealth, fostering monopolies that threatened both competition and equitable economic growth. Yet, it was not a flurry of policies but the strength of American institutions, particularly its judiciary, that checked these monopolies. Theodore Roosevelt’s administration, backed by a robust legal framework, acted decisively to dismantle the trusts, culminating in the 1911 breakup of Standard Oil.

Read also: Fiscal management: A rescue mission in resetting a broken economy

Such a rebalancing of power between elites and the broader society has yet to be seen in Nigeria. While the U.S. model of governance used independent institutions to recalibrate the national economy towards greater shared prosperity, Nigeria’s political and economic institutions have become tools for entrenching elite power. The judiciary—tasked with safeguarding the rule of law—has instead been captured by political interests, diluting its ability to act as a check on corruption, nepotism, and cronyism.

“For Nigeria to move beyond its present stagnation, the state must address not just the symptoms of its failures but the core: its weak institutions.”

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), paints a bleak picture. Over half of Nigerians have had at least one interaction with public officials, and 34 percent of those individuals report being asked for a bribe. In 2023 alone, Nigerians paid ₦721 billion in bribes—a figure that rivals the national education budget. The fact that judges and magistrates, who are supposed to uphold justice, are among the most frequent recipients of bribes is a troubling indicator of institutional decay.

Unlike America’s industrial revolution, where monopolies were dismantled to foster competition, Nigeria’s institutional paralysis leaves its economy at the mercy of vested interests. Political and economic elites control swathes of the country’s wealth, while the majority remain locked in poverty. Weak institutions not only enable corruption but also ensure that reforms—however well-conceived—are rendered ineffective before they even take root.

A glance across Sub-Saharan Africa further highlights the importance of strong institutions. In nations with inclusive frameworks that respect property rights, such as Botswana, economic progress has lifted millions out of poverty. In contrast, Nigeria’s institutions—largely shaped by its colonial past and further weakened by decades of misrule—continue to stifle economic growth and exacerbate inequality. The country’s governance framework has become synonymous with inertia, with cosmetic changes and rebranding of agencies masking the deeper, structural failures.

To break free from this cycle, Nigeria must embark on a path of true institutional reform. It begins with building a judiciary that is insulated from political influence—where judges are selected on merit, not familial or political connections. Politicians must no longer be allowed to place their kin in key legal roles, a practice that undermines not only the judiciary but also the public’s confidence in governance. Strong institutions are not an option for Nigeria—they are a necessity if it is to escape the grips of systemic poverty and underdevelopment.

The challenge facing the Nigerian government is twofold: first, to admit the scale of institutional failure, and second, to recognise that no economic or social policy can succeed in an environment where those tasked with implementation are compromised. The country’s endemic issues—corruption, insecurity, inflation—are symptoms of this larger institutional malaise. Tackling these problems at their roots requires not just new laws or regulatory bodies, but a reinvigoration of the very fabric of the state.

Read also: Technology, harsh economy threaten church attendance in Nigeria

Ultimately, Nigeria’s future will be determined not by the number of policies it drafts, but by its unwavering commitment to rebuilding its institutions from the ground up. The promise of a prosperous, equitable Nigeria, a nation where every citizen can thrive, will remain elusive until this fundamental transformation occurs. It is imperative that Nigeria recognises the urgency of this task and takes decisive action. By investing in the integrity and efficiency of its institutions, Nigeria can lay the groundwork for a brighter future, one where democracy flourishes, justice prevails, and the aspirations of its people are realised.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]