To use a tired phrase – time flies. So Nigeria’s membership of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is 50 years old. This is because, Nigeria joined this inter-governmental body way back in 1971. Incidentally, some of the prime-movers of this historic move are still alive. The references here are to individuals like the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login