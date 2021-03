Nigeria’s entrenched protectionism is at odds with its citizen heading the WTO

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and, before her, Dr Yonov Frederick Agah as Nigeria’s candidate for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO. But does Nigeria believe in the objectives of the WTO, and does President Buhari share the economic views of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Agah? Alas, the answer is no!…