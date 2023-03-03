Nigerians, hold your heads up high

We have gone to the polls. We have done the needful. We now have a winner. In every election there would be winners and losers. But this election has been highly competitive. A close race if ever there was one, a tight one at that.

More than anything else it has been an interesting weekend for most Nigerians. New voters queued up in the Abuja rain, torchlights were used where there was no light and many Nigerians weathered the sun where it was scorching to carry out their constitutional duties.

As the results trickled in, as always, there were glitches in a few places where there had been violence and ballot box snatching. While most of it was going on smoothly to the admiration of election observers, these areas of violence in the 2023 election soured our mood. Primordial behaviour by people whose intent is to scuttle democracy.

People who mean no good for us and people who should never be cheered. People who must be arrested and jailed while tracing their sponsors who must also face the full wrath of the law. And talking about law, the law enforcement body with jurisdiction for the elections aka the police were evidently at their best at this election. When I say this, it does not mean there were no one offs with complaints but I mean generally from reports across the country.

Writing in the Trust newspapers, Columnist Suleiman Suleiman commended the police for their professionalism in this election but was not so happy with the media whom he said were calling for blood and escalating three or four incidents of violence to armageddon.

In an election that was already highly competitive, it behoves the media to be temperate, factual and balanced. It is to keep Nigeria and Nigerians safe. Traditional media cannot go the social media way with fake news, half baked news and unconfirmed figures. What has been validated? Where is the fact check?

Because of our highly emotional nature, we are also quick to volatility and that’s where the media must use voices that will keep our youths well-oiled in analysis, knowledge, political history and each candidate’s antecedents.

Because of the availability of social media and media technology there has been a ground swelling of half truths, puerile positions, silly conversations and unserious and unconfirmed verbiage. I have seen Television presenters even on traditional media casualise the entire elections, editorialise where they should be moderators and impartial arbiters.

I always say people should watch my colleague Cyril Stober moderate Verdict whatever election it is and he confers seriousness, years of research, comparative analysis of previous elections and the issues on the ground. With the right panellists we can educate Nigerians better on the whole election process. That is our duty.

Be that as it may, Nigerians have expressed concerns about the conduct of the polls and rightly so. The role of the citizens, political party et al is to provide feedback to the election umpire in this case INEC. INEC has been doing its best to address the issues. The courts are also there for redress. I believe at this time we should praise Nigerians for a dogged resolve to vote in spite of the challenges.

We must commend the youth who were resolute in coming forward and educating each other to go and vote. There were many youths who in the last election while they were eligible could not be bothered. This time, they arrived at the polling booth early. They were convinced that they now had a duty.

Women came out in their numbers in a nation where women were either by culture or design shut out from the voting process in the past. They placed mats on the ground, sat among friends and made sure their votes counted. There were many polling units with older people ready to do the needful in spite of a pain in the knee and walking sticks. Nigerians thump your chests. You are the true winners of this election.

Let us look at other reasons aside from the fact that you came out in your numbers across the nation. I watched keenly as the senatorial results were announced and there were major upsets everywhere. Sitting Governors could not get their senatorial bids. Amazing!

In the Presidential polls, candidates got votes in places they traditionally would not and people lost states that were traditionally given. The national assembly is a mixed group of the leading parties. This is now where political analysts should begin to prepare us for what is to come in the next assembly.

These are interesting times and these results as interesting and amazing as they are is what all Nigerians should be proud of.

The people have spoken. In the event of disagreements, there are systems in place to take care. In addition let me remind us that winners and losers alike have a duty to call for calm. I teach leadership to young people between the ages of 7- 14 as part of our well-known summer boot camp in Abuja, the Treasured writers. Part of what we do is an election.

We have a lecture we give after voting has taken place and before the results are declared for the TTW ambassador, (a year long tenure). The lecture is titled Winning graciously and losing gallantly. I recommend this lecture also for adults after an election. We give this talk to the younglings to prevent taunting by the winners and much crying and bitterness.

This lecture gives a relative calm to contestants before the results are announced. Let all those who contested know they all gave a good fight. Let those who won’t be circumspect in their comments. Let those who did not make it this time also be circumspect. Nigerians are very sensitive. No one should ignite the nation.

Finally, be sure to keep your PVCs safe. We would still need it going forward. There is still much to be done in voter education. Our nation has done well irrespective of some glitches. Congratulations to the winners, the workers, the voters, those who contested.

Congratulations to Nigerians for courage and doggedness. We should hug each other. Other African nations and the whole world are looking at us. Calm, restraint, maturity, peace. May our democracy continue to grow. Amen.