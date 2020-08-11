Nigerian economy-challenges and solutions in the maritime sector

Nigerian economy heavily relies on external trade, majorly facilitated on reliance in the maritime sector, through importation of raw materials, equipment and machinery needed by manufacturers.The sector is the backbone that facilitates trade, supply chain and economic success. It includes enterprises engaged in designing, constructing, manufacturing, acquiring, operating, supplying, repairing and maintaining vessels. The sector…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE