It is often said that a rain that gives sign does not take people unawares. But that appears not to be the case with the Nigerian government. They always get drenched, despite signs of heavy rain- dark clouds and threatening thunders. Currently, three different labour associations in the country are on indefinite industrial action over…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login