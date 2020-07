NDDC, NSITF, NEDC & rapacious ‘lootocracy’: It has always been like this!

Sometime ago, I resolved to devote this column to the Coro war front. However, the relentless bloodletting in the land, NDDC et al and the 2M affair (Magu & Malami) are irresistible. Today I face the NDDC et al and start by reminding us that there is nothing new. But I will start with some…