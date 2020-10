The fear is palpable and justified! Even the unshakeable have been shaken with the level of destruction, looting and carnage across the country following the mismanagement of the legitimate EndSARs protest. That we suffered such an unbelievable level of carnage just days after celebrating 60 years as a country clearly shows that our dear country…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE