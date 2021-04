While looking for work in the city of Manchester in April 2012, life was rather different. I lived in Bradford at this time, but Bradford was not exactly the easiest place to find work. I was doing door-to-door direct sales for a wall cavity insulation outfit called Miller Pattinson and it wasn’t really a job….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login