Maiduguri with fresh eyes

I had gone to dinner at a fancy restaurant and was making my way back to my hotel when the phone rang. It was my cousin who lives in Lagos. Aunty, she said sounding apprehensive. What are you doing in Maiduguri. The fear in her voice was palpable.

I came to look at Maiduguri and take a look at projects of the North East Development Commission, NEDC. Work being done by the NEDC to rehabilitate, resettle, reintegrate and rebuild infrastructure and reintegrate lives shattered by the insurgency.

So much work was going on, I said. She laughed a long drawn laughter. So you are actually in Maiduguri, she said sounding like she had resigned herself. Yes, I am, I said laughing. Everyone should come, I said, and see for themselves. She chose not to answer.

I have been in Maiduguri for two days now and life has returned to normal. Everybody going about their businesses, and business has picked up. Beyond all of this, the well known hospitality of the North East Region was showing from the airport to the hotel. Warm personalities and willing to help and make you comfortable in their region. Hospitality in its best. I had food arriving daily at two venues for me, enough to feed four people at least. A city of culture, trade and hospitality.

Maiduguri has always been the scion of the referred Kanem Borno Empire, a city named Maiduwuri, land of a thousand Kings. The weather is clement… cool in the evening and warm in the afternoon. I am at once a guest and a daughter. I am warmly received both by the NEDC and the number one citizen of the state, Professor Babagana Zulum.

By the third day after being taken on project tours by the chairman of NEDC, General Tarfa and the MD Alhaji Alkali, my team and I are invited to breakfast by the governor. Much adulated and much talked about for the positive developments in Maiduguri and the return of the city to peace under his watch, I am anxious to hear from him.

Zulum arrives the breakfast meeting at 9am prompt and says I keep the time, a wry smile on his face. He greets every member of team shaking hands and welcoming us all. Then he sits and begins to tell us about the work being done. I wish I could tell you there are IDP camps to show you but they have gone from several camps to barely three, there is nothing to show.

Things have improved considerably and Maiduguri is over 90 percent safe. When he had walked in, the first question he asked us all was – How do you see Maiduguri? Then he smiles. A big grin… Thank you for coming to the city, he said, and for seeing things for yourselves. I would be counting on you to speak about how safe the city is now.

He gave his scorecard and promised a tour the next time we visit. Now, the NEDC tours are what brought you…so next time. Governance is hard he said but we must continue to do our best. We are human beings and can make mistakes from time to time. Do not hesitate to reach out to us if there is anything you would like to share. We then all sat to breakfast with Professor Zulum.

He had provided seats on the mat and on the table and encouraged those who were northern and those who understand the culture to sit with him on the mat. Masa…puff puff tea….samosas…yams and sweet potatoes adorn the table with egg sauce and fried yam…at a private dining area..we eat heartily, a simple breakfast from the heart and then it was time to go. I have a meeting, Professor Zulum says, and I must be on time. By 10 minutes to 10am…he was off.

As I fly back to Abuja with a bag full of fish gifted by both the zonal director NTA Maiduguri, Mr Hannaniya and a University of Maiduguri academic, Dr Sharafa…I wonder if those who have never been here since the insurgency abated do not have to visit and see things for themselves. Once we touch down… I call my cousin in Lagos. Aunty, you are back? Oh yes, I say to her. Maiduguri has been good to me and things have changed. I was eating all the time, several people were cooking for me and the local chicken is particularly tasty as is the Couscous. Aunty, did you bring some fish. Yes, I said, but not for you. You have to go to Maiduguri yourself. Fear mongering is not accepted.

I saw Maiduguri with fresh eyes. I toured NEDC projects…new delivery rooms…centre for the study of violent extremism at the Univerdity of Maiduguri, the Burn Centre at the University of Maiduguri teaching hospital, all contributed by the North East Development Commission, among several other projects.

Indeed, the North East is looking up and Maiduguri my first stop is back in its stride… business, hospitality, rehabilitation. I thank the NEDC for the opportunity, the number one citizen for breakfast for all team members and his uncommon candour and Mallam Isa Gusau, special adviser media to the governor, on his logistic savvy. All is well that ends well.