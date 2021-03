There is a time and a season for everything under the sun, says the Preacher. A time to be born and a time to die. John Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, passed away on Wednesday, 17th March, after a protracted illness, aged 61. His deputy, Samia Suluhi Hassan, has since been sworn-in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login