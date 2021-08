Taking a jog the other day I saw this middle aged man also in exercise gear walking briskly towards me, talking loudly and gesticulating apparently to no one. Suddenly I thought, “wait up Daps. Is this guy okay in the head? Are all his screws firmly tightened? It certainly appears like there might be a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login