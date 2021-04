Early in the morning one Sunday ten years ago (in 2011), I got a missed call from a very senior banking industry professional, who was also a member of the Board of Directors at the Corporation where I was employed. It was a very shocking experience, and I was quite convinced that this important bank…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login