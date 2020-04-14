Leadership, faith and fear in times of crisis

Over a decade ago, I was on a study tour of a country in West Africa. While in the country, I had the opportunity to meet with a chief who was in his twenties in a small town. It was a fascinating experience. One of the questions I remember asking him was “How did you become a chief at a young age?” His answer: “I was seen as someone who added value.” That is what all good leaders do – add value. Good leaders will always see their roles as a means to help others, not just themselves. Most importantly, leaders have always needed empathy to allay the fears of their people in times of crisis. Empathy allows leaders to build and develop relationships with those they lead.

Empathy can be used for good and evil. When empathy is used for evil, it causes confusion and ambiguity. In fact, empathy will create uncertainties in the minds of those being led. When empathy is used for good it helps leaders provide truthful, caring and helpful information to the followers while at the same time remain calm, steady and decisive. Empathy is a crucial part of emotional intelligence that leaders need to employ in time of crisis.

The world is facing a crucial time of fear and uncertainty with the invisible enemy known as coronavirus. It is novel, according to experts, because it is different from other types of coronavirus experienced by humanity in the past. Governments, the World Health Organization (WHO), and healthcare workers are battling to keep patients and workers safe, informed and calm. When fear takes control of the dire situation in which we have found ourselves, one can expect reactions to follow along a continuum from frank denial to full scale panic.

What is the cause of panic in this COVID-19 era? The greatest cause of panic is misinformation. Fake news has taken centre stage across the globe. Politicians and pastors are purveyors of fake news. Some state governors are positive carriers of fake news. One state governor in the South-South region of Nigeria was reported to have told his people that there is no need for social distancing but only face mask should be worn. What a misinformation?

Some analysts have argued that there is a problem attributing panic simply to misinformation. For one they argued, it ignores a far deeper issue, which is trust. Put bluntly, many people they say, no longer have trust in institutions that purport to arbitrate between falsehood and truth, misinformation and information. Globally, there was an alarming trust deficit at the outbreak of the disease.

But the level of distrust that pervaded the entire world at the outbreak of the disease has gone down a little when it comes to governments and international agencies. There is still cause for concern because trust is what underwrites our contracts with those in authority. It forms the basis of governance. Without trust there are chances that people will panic in time of crisis.

Panic is not desirable at this time because it will not stop the deadly disease from moving round the globe. As people panic because of fear, there are conspiracy theories all over the place about the coronavirus and the use of the fifth generation in cellular technology popularly referred to as 5G. There are teachings linking the 5G network to coronavirus and anti-Christ. Is this theory a result of ignorance or panic? Or both of them?

Popular pastors and some politicians have found a dubious way to link the 5G technology with spiritual things and the coronavirus pandemic. When I heard this theory from one of our pastors and a senator in Nigeria, I was disappointed. But that is empathy in action wrongly applied. The question I asked is: “What has the wisdom of Solomon got to do with the age of Methuselah? Methuselah as revealed by the scriptures is the oldest man created by almighty God while Solomon was the wisest man who ever lived.

The conspiracy theory on 5G has led to confusion and fear in some countries. In fact, some 5G masts have been set ablaze in the UK and other countries. That the 5G was part of new world order, according to the pastor, is correct. But it is incorrect to say “that some prominent persons in authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy and government for the entire universe.”

Quoting the Book of Revelation Chapter 13, the pastor was alleged to have confused members of his church by saying that there is no need for a vaccine adding that “these are part of the anti-Christ’s plan for the new world order. One could look at any issue from a theological angle or from a scientific standpoint, but people should not be misinformed.

Certainly, with advancement in technology, the 5G is being touted as the technology that could make the 4th Industrial Revolution- internet of things, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, etc- a reality. It is an innovation that will be required for transferring huge volume of data which involves using higher wave frequency than previous generations.

With 5G, we will have faster download speeds, reduced congestion and lower latency. If we need more information on 5G technological revolution, we should read it up in relevant blogs or website. Those of us in leadership positions should not create fear in the minds of those we lead through fake news.

It is gratifying to know that other well-informed critics have equally used the pulpit to counter beliefs linking 5G network with spiritualism and the coronavirus. They explained that there is no link between the 5G technology and end-time signs. At least those who are privileged to study Theory of Electromagnetic Waves and perhaps, Signal Processing in Communications Theory understand the principles governing the use of a mast to transmit data.

The coronavirus is a pandemic as declared by the WHO and other official healthcare providers.

If some say that coronavirus is caused by the 5G mast, what do we say about people infected with the virus in villages where the mast is not installed? Religious leaders are urged not to plant fear in people whenever there is crisis. I agree with those who believe that the church should be more concerned about preparing their members for the second coming of our Lord, instead of condemning a major technological breakthrough.

So, since the outbreak of the disease, why should developed countries destroy their economies up to the tune of trillions of US Dollars because they want to put chips in people’s bodies? Why should New York City’s public-school system, the largest in the USA, remain closed till September 2020? It is because of the devastating effect of the coronavirus on humanity. We all have a responsibility to relay facts with empathy and clarity, not confusion. False assurances, fake news and propaganda are worthless and undesirable in this time of uncertainty. This could cause greater alarm when the truth is revealed.

All said, spreading false hope is destructive. True empathy requires the ability to understand the fears and concerns of others and provide best recommendations- even if they are not what people want to hear. At this time of international emergency, there is urgent need for global empathy. The current situation calls for us to empower ourselves and others to collectively come together, bringing out the best in us as we strategize to overcome this global health crisis. Rather than misinform, leadership should turn hope into action. Thank you!

