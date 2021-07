Kill that silence, or that silence will kill you

2A, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Lagos, is an address that holds great childhood significance for me. Between 1995 and 1999, my after-school routine consisted of reading Enid Blyton books and playing with imaginary friends, surrounded by hundreds of cooking gas cylinders at my mom’s gas business, which occupied the entire premises. Every afternoon, Dad would…