Joy Osiagwu reporting for NTA news

Her 200-watt smile lit up the screen as she delivered her professional pieces to the camera, wherever she was in the world.

Joy Osiagwu, née Attah, was a stalwart in the news broadcast industry, whose voice and presence defined NTA news when it moved from Lagos to Abuja. We discovered her at the NTA Abuja office and adopted her into the mainstream NTA headquarters. From NTA Abuja to the Network Service of the NTA, Joy learned quickly and carved a niche for herself within the industry.

Joy became synonymous with the national consciousness, covering various pressing issues. She became one of Nigeria’s most recognisable faces when the Nigerian Television Authority assigned her the additional role of television anchor. Starting small with the 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. news bulletins, she rose to prominence, delivering the premium newscasts of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Joy’s signature headgear, red lipstick, and impeccable diction endeared her to many. There was always a spring in her step and a sparkle in her eyes when she worked. She literally bounced when she walked, and every time she entered the newsroom—with a smile on her face, her handbag on her shoulder, sheaves of papers between her thumb and index finger, and a pen in her other hand—the room lit up. Joy Osiagwu was a news producer’s delight. Just when you thought you couldn’t meet the numbers or timings for a 55-minute network telecast of the 9 p.m. news, Joy would stroll in.

On a good day, Joy would have three stories, all captivating. As a producer of the prestigious network news myself, Joy rescued me numerous times—not just by filling time but with the quality of her stories. She had a talent for bringing compelling narratives to the table and a knack for revitalizing old stories, making them fresher and more engaging by finding a new angle. Joy Osiagwu had what writers call a “hook.” Her opening lines set her apart.

When Joy relocated to Canada as NTA’s correspondent, she became an even bigger star, delivering outstanding stories from that part of the world. She understood that stories from Canada for a Nigerian audience needed to have a Nigeria- or Africa-centric perspective. Joy excelled, becoming one of NTA’s finest international correspondents. She quickly grasped the cultural nuances of Canada and delivered one exceptional story after another. While doing so, she learned the intricacies of international diplomacy, which enriched her reports.

Later, when she decided to chart her own path as an independent broadcaster, Joy did not disappoint. She also worked at the Nigerian embassy in Canada, sharing her wealth of experience, providing media coverage and advisory services, and frequently shuttling between the U.S.A. and Canada, often doing pro bono work.

When I heard the voice of Hauwa Salihu that day, saying, “All is not well, Auntie; it’s Joy,” I froze. “What happened to Joy?” I asked. The response hit me like a bolt of lightning. We hadn’t spoken in a while, and hearing such tragic news about Joy was devastating. My mind raced. I thought Joy lived in Canada—how did she pass in Nigeria? No matter how many times the questions swirled in my head, the hard truth remained: Joy had passed.

Kenneth Osiagwu, Joy’s husband, looked at me with the faraway gaze of a man processing the unimaginable. He had returned home with his children—all grown and well-mannered. I hugged them and offered words of comfort, though none seemed adequate. In moments of grief, words are never enough.

A day later, at the NTA Arena, the Nigerian Television Authority held a Night of Tributes to honor one of their own.

We all struggled to hold back tears. Pictures and videos of Joy reporting from Canada, clips of her reading the news, and images of her with her family played on screen. It was heart-wrenching. Gathered together were serving and retired staff, friends, family, and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada. We celebrated Joy’s remarkable life, her contributions to journalism, and the indelible mark she left on all of us.

Present were the former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Abike Dabiri, Chairperson of NIDCOM and former NTA staff; former Executive Director of Training, Ibrahim Damisa; and, of course, Ayo Adewuyi, Executive Director of News at NTA, alongside the Director of News, Halima Musa.

Many former NTA members were also in attendance, including Moji Makanjuola, Wilfred Ewailefoh, Iorhen Kwange, Ayinde Soaga, and the current General Manager of NTA Abuja, Paul Atte. We gathered, holding hands as family and friends.

We paid tributes, and we sang and remembered Joy. I watched as her children filed out to say a word or two about their mother. They all described her as the best mother ever. It was heart-rending as her last and only daughter said the words, It’s so hard to leave you behind.

As I walked up to pay my tribute, my voice trembled, unable to find its steadiness amidst the weight of grief. How could someone so full of life be gone? Joy’s passing is our collective loss. Yet, we accept the will of God.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen, and may God grant Kenneth, their children, her family, and her in-laws the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Today, we celebrate a meteorite, a shining star, a deeply respectful Igala woman, a loving wife, an exceptional mother, and an outstanding professional.

Joy Osiagwu, NTA News… Unforgettable!

Eugenia Abu Social Issues

Share