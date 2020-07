It is Saturday, the 18th of July. Jazz FM is playing tracks from “Sledge Sings Simone”, a just-released reworking of Nina Simone’s biggest songs. I am trying to keep the sadness at bay, trying to enjoy the ongoing table tennis game. It is a sad day for “Our People”, because John Lewis died yesterday. He was…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE