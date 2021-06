Effective leaders have the capacity to do what is required to achieve a particular purpose. How do they do this? By inspiring those who follow them to buy into the purpose, influencing them to make the changes required to execute it, and empowering them to work towards its successful attainment. These three: Inspire, Influence and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login