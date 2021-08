Given the fixity of idiomatic expressions, the deployment of supposedly similar expressions sometimes leads to unintended meanings and a breakdown in communication. Such confusions abound at the lexical level, too, with pairs such as lout and tout, damage and damages, and dupe (as a verb and as a noun). It is noteworthy that the distinctions…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login