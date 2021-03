The most productive HR teams rely on effective business reporting, but with so many staff members at various stages of the employee lifecycle, the undertaking may feel daunting. The good news is that HR reporting doesn’t have to be cumbersome or time-consuming, especially if you have software. However, even if you don’t have software they…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login