Harry, Meghan, the Royals, and the complications of British psychology

Everybody, friend and foe alike, felt an increasing sense of excitement as the day of broadcast of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex approached. The producers released little teasers, one dollop at a time, in the build-up. Even the staid, stiff upper lip of ‘The Firm’ – the invisible establishment that…