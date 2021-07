In June 2010, Nigeria’s Super Eagles went to the FIFA World Cup in South Africa under the guidance of the experienced Swedish manager Lars Lagerback. Despite the presence of eternal nemesis Argentina in the same group, Nigeria was expected to do well and at least progress to the next round. Greece and South Korea were…

