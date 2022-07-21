From OBInomics to OBIsession OBImania and OBIphobia

Obinomics, as promoted through the compassionately told stories of how Obi managed Anambra State and lives his life, and his three-point grand vision of rescue, recover and take-back Nigeria, has generated OBIsession (obsession with Obi), which has gone into OBImania (madness about Obi) and finally, OBIphobia, a pathological disdain for Obi and related matters, driven largely by fear of what OBIcracy portends for this distressed and deliberately mismanaged country and its distraught citizens.

OBIphobia by his agnostics, has by default increased the tempo of OBIsession because a first time visitor to Nigeria will think that Obi is a generic name for Nigerians because whether online or offline, the most mentioned term in Nigerian economy and politics is Obi. All the arrows from all the political parties, all their candidates, their hangers on, some doubtful progressives like Reno and even the liar-in-chief are directed at Obi. Even the grandpa who offers agbado and corn as different dishes, started talking of OBIchina!

But despite being oppressed and afflicted, Obi like a lamb, ‘openeth not his mouth’ (Isaiah, 53:7) to return fire for fire. Of course, all OBIdients and other sane fellows realise that people only throw stones at fruitful trees, especially those with beautiful, tasty fruits. ‘But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Obi is being proclaimed (Phillipians 1:18). By castigating Obi, they promote Obi and join the OBIsessed crowd and because of this the OBIdient family rejoices.

OBIsession, in conjunction with OBImania, is the reason why Sandra Priscila broke off with her boyfriend because he was suffering from acute OBIphobia; why a young Nigerian contracted a first-class barber to OBIfy his head; why Engr Henry Mbachu of Anambra State Polytechnic and a Nigerian soldier resigned their appointments to join the OBIstic movement. That is why a young Nigerian dragged his goat into the OIP (Obi is Possible) crew, why Abubakar from Gombe and Princess from Sabongida Ora donated their houses for the POM (Peter Obi Movement), why Anas Ahidjo, a Fulani from Adamawa Proudly and Boldly stood with Obi, and why Mathew Okpebholo offered his an imposing building to POM regretting that he cannot get so physically involved due to old age.

It is the reason why some young and not so young Nigerians, who have not seen Obi before are producing OBIfied campaign materials, and distributing gratis to other Nigerians, why LPs Twitter handle nearly crashed as its subscribers increased by 3000 percent (from 5,000 to150,000) within a few weeks and why the political quest of Obi has become a movement of the people as espoused by Bob Marley or the irrepressible Fela.

OBIsession is the force that revived the End-Sars spirit, woke our youths from their slumber and caused the unprecedented and at times impatient crowds that overwhelmed INEC at PVC registration Centres and some have been maritally hooked in the process. These are angry young people who are fed up with the political establishment; a mob that Tochukwu Okwuanya described as ‘both intelligent and stupid, resourceful and unimaginative, in control and unruly peaceful and belligerent, strategic and random.’

That is why as Emeka Ekwonna explained, in Just 3 weeks, a structureless campaign and online agitation made Obi the greatest trending issue in Nigeria, created confusion and uncertainty within the status-quo syndromes, received more attackers than any Nigerian sitting government, top politicians are losing followers to Obi’ . It is OBImania that made somebody to convert his instant cash payment system to Peter OBI Service (POS); why an OBIdient Nigerian Obified his child by naming him Peter.

That is why the internet is on fire due to multiple and incomparable quotable quotes from Obi! That is why Nwike became OBIdient, when he declared that party is supreme but Nigerian future is more supreme while even Umahi, who has ‘donated’ Ebonyi State to APC also became (or pretended to be) OBIfied.

OBImania has led to the onslaught of a virus scientifically named OBIPG-23 and generally referred to as OBIvirus, the first of its kind since the Adamic age and spreading all over the country at an unprecedented speed worse than Oga-Coro but with no vaccine and no known cure. Virologists report that youths are most susceptible to this virus and as such is very dangerous in Nigeria which is about the youngest population in the world (70% youth).

Happily’ though, the fatality rate is zero and all its symptoms are good for Nigeria of today. The symptoms include unusual desire for good governance, severe thirst for economically advanced, safer and better Nigeria, loss of appetite for all forms of bribery including vote selling, acute ‘stinginess’ (financial prudence), high intolerance for all forms of nepotism, and extraordinary compulsion to be PVCeed!

All the afflicted persons are healthy in mind and body and are willing to campaign for a new Nigeria. A Doctor of Political Medicine with a minor in virology from the Peoples Conscience Newspaper( 5/7/22) confirmed that there is no known cure or preventive measure for OBIvirus and that those who contact the virus suffer it for life and that is why there is name and life-style change, which is why they are called The Obedients.

It is OBIsession and OBImania that converted POs political quest into a movement; where the people follow an ideology (OBIcracy), do not depend on the promises of the follower but on his antecedents, are not induced by material lucre, where the followers know that they are doing themselves a favour by voting for the leader! It is due OBIsession and OBImania that most of the OBIdients have become Bible-devouring fellows, casting, binding and proclaiming their OBIvious beliefs at the rooftops.

They have advised the OBIphobists not to look down on PO or look at external circumstances (1Sam.16:7) proclaimed that those who are willing and OBIdient will eat the best of the soil (Isaiah1:19), assured that with OBIcracy, ‘God will remove the cloud of sorrow that has been hanging over the nation; wipe away all tears from all eyes and take away the disgrace that his people have suffered all over the world( Ghana, S/Africa, Libya, et al; Isaiah, 25:7-8) and declared that God has given the key of the new Nigerian kingdom, to this Peter (ROCK); a kingdom against which satanic forces shall Not prevail (Matthew 16:18).

The beauty of all this is that OBIsession and OBImania are just the purveyors of OBIcracy.