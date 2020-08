They were visionaries and they articulated their mission statements with vigour. “The rich, and the highly-placed in business, public life, and government, are running a dreadful risk in their callous neglect of the poor and down-trodden.” – Chief Obafemi Awolowo Premier of the Western Region “It is our determination that everyone should have absolute liberty to…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE