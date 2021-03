A lot appears to be happening on the Coro front, the cheeriest of which is that we have flattened the curve for the second time. On 21/3/21, we had only 86 fresh cases with 131 on 22/3/21, and a 7-day average of 139. One can confidently say that things are looking up, (even though literarily,…

