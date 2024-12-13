Education at the crossroads: Can Tinubu’s reforms deliver equity in Nigeria?

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria stands at a defining moment as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rolls out sweeping reforms aimed at reshaping the nation’s socio-economic landscape. Education, a pillar of any nation’s development, has emerged as a key focus. Yet, the government’s recent fee hikes at federal universities and the introduction of the Student Loan Act have ignited fierce debates about their fairness and long-term consequences.

For millions of Nigerians already contending with skyrocketing inflation and the ripple effects of fuel subsidy removal, the cost of higher education is no longer just a financial burden; rather, it’s a potential barrier to upward mobility.

The government justifies the hike in university fees as a necessary step to improve crumbling infrastructure and meet operational demands. While this ambition is commendable, the reality for many Nigerian families is starkly different. Officially, tuition may still be “free,” but the surge in ancillary fees—ranging from registration to accommodation—has effectively doubled the cost of tertiary education in some institutions.

For families in low- and middle-income brackets, this increase poses an existential dilemma: invest in a child’s future at the expense of basic needs or abandon the dream of higher education altogether. The stakes are particularly high in a nation where tertiary education has long been regarded as a ladder out of poverty.

Without affordable access to education, Nigeria risks widening the socio-economic divide, perpetuating a cycle where only the privileged can afford the opportunities required to thrive. This imbalance could ultimately harm the nation’s future workforce, stunting economic growth in a world increasingly reliant on knowledge-based industries.

To cushion the blow of rising fees, the government introduced the Student Loan Act. However, the initiative has been met with skepticism. Strict eligibility requirements and daunting repayment terms threaten to leave the most vulnerable students behind.

Graduates entering Nigeria’s labour market—where youth unemployment hovers at alarming levels—face an uphill battle to repay loans. Instead of alleviating financial stress, these loans could entrench graduates in debt, adding to the economic anxieties of a generation already struggling under systemic challenges.

The cautionary tale of America’s $1.6 trillion student debt crisis looms large. It underscores the danger of creating an education system where access is tied to unsustainable borrowing. For Nigeria, the lesson is clear: avoid importing a crisis and instead focus on building equitable, sustainable education financing mechanisms.

Amid broader economic reforms—such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira—these education policies threaten to deepen Nigeria’s inequality. Education, a critical equaliser, risks becoming an exclusive privilege for wealthier Nigerians if affordability is not addressed.

A progressive fee structure could offer a balanced solution, charging wealthier students higher fees while subsidising education for low-income families. Models like South Africa’s income-based fee system have proven effective in maintaining access while ensuring institutions receive adequate funding.

Rather than shifting the financial burden to students, Nigeria needs a more holistic approach to funding education. The country currently spends a fraction of its GDP on education compared to other emerging economies. By prioritising investment in this sector, the government can improve access and quality without resorting to drastic fee hikes.

Public-private partnerships also hold untapped potential. With transparent regulation, these collaborations could funnel significant investments into infrastructure, technology, and curriculum development, easing pressure on government resources while maintaining affordability.

The consequences of mismanaging education reforms extend far beyond today’s classrooms. For a country where over 70 percent of the population is under 30, education is not just a social service—it is a strategic imperative. Alienating young Nigerians through inaccessible education risks eroding trust in government and fuelling disillusionment among the youth.

President Tinubu’s administration must view education not as a line item in economic reform but as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy. For the country to fully harness its demographic dividend and emerge as a true economic powerhouse, it must ensure education remains a pathway to opportunity, not a privilege for the elite.

The challenges are immense, but so too is the opportunity to create an education system that reflects Nigeria’s ambitions and values. Reforms should aim to reduce inequality, foster inclusivity, and build resilience in an economy that depends on its human capital. To achieve this, a comprehensive approach is necessary, addressing issues such as teacher quality, infrastructure, curriculum development, and equitable access. Investing in early childhood education, promoting lifelong learning, and leveraging technology can empower students to thrive in the 21st century.

The time for action is now. Education must be repositioned as a right, not a luxury. For millions of Nigerian students, and for the nation as a whole, the stakes could not be higher. By prioritising education, Nigeria can unlock its full potential, build a prosperous future, and secure its place as a global leader.

