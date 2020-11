Section 269 (1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 defines a director as a person who is duly appointed by the company to direct and manage the business of the company. Every company is required to have a minimum of two directors (Section 271 CAMA). Directors have been categorised over time into…

