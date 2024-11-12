Desperate journeys and the ‘Io Capitano’ effect

The Great Depression of the 1930s cast a long shadow across the globe, touching every nation, regardless of wealth or status. Industries faltered, and economies spiralled into turmoil, leaving a wake of hardship and uncertainty. While some nations managed to find their footing again by the mid-1930s, many remained ensnared in the throes of struggle, their prospects dimming further as the spectre of the Second World War loomed on the horizon.

“The film takes the audience on a journey through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting the challenges and dangers faced by migrants.”

As the war drew to a close, the urgent task of resurrecting the world from the clutches of economic despair emerged as a rallying cry. It was no longer just about survival; it was about forging a path to a brighter future where the scars of the past could be healed and the promise of prosperity could once again take root. The global community, weary yet resilient, turned its focus to rebuilding and rejuvenating economies, determined to prevent the mistakes of the past from haunting them anew.

The primary goal of the conference was to rebuild the world’s economic systems and establish a framework for regulating international monetary relations. Following the conclusion of the Second World War in 1945, however, the world would face several additional challenges that tested the stability of these systems. Economic downturns emerged from the oil glut of the 1980s and the upheaval of conflicts in the Middle East, each casting a shadow over global prosperity.

The 2008 financial crisis marked another significant rupture, sending shockwaves through markets and economies worldwide. Just as recovery seemed on the horizon, the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, plunging nations into yet another recession. These events serve as stark reminders of the fragility of economic stability and the ongoing need for cooperation in navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing global landscape.

Prior to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many nations around the globe were grappling with significant economic challenges. In this context, the ongoing surge of refugees fleeing turmoil to seek safety in Europe has become a pressing concern. Since the end of the Second World War, Europe has not encountered such a complex and large-scale influx of refugees as the one currently unfolding along its borders. This unprecedented movement of people is not only a humanitarian crisis but also a multifaceted dilemma that poses profound questions about integration, resource allocation, and the future of European unity.

These migrants are mainly from Syria, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Mali, Gambia, Nigeria, Somalia, Palestine, and Senegal. There are also refugees from other parts of the world whose nationalities cannot even be ascertained with any reliability. The situation is so bad that the Mediterranean has witnessed the worst refugee drowning episodes in decades.

“Desperate journeys” typically refer to perilous or risky travels undertaken by individuals or groups who find themselves in dire circumstances. These journeys often arise from a need to escape dangerous situations, such as war, persecution, poverty, or natural disasters. The term can describe various scenarios, such as refugees attempting to reach safety in another country or migrants seeking better opportunities due to harsh living conditions in their home regions.

In 2023, over 10,000 Nigerians moved to Canada in just six months, according to newspaper reports. They embarked on this journey in search of a better life. Meanwhile, the Lebanese community in Nigeria celebrated a significant milestone, surpassing 75,000 members. The Chinese community has also grown, with more than 40,000 citizens residing in Nigeria. This raises the question: what do the Chinese and Lebanese communities see in Nigeria that many locals may overlook? The desperate journeys undertaken by many Africans and indeed some Nigerians bring to mind the film “Io Capitano.”

“Io Capitano” is a powerful drama film directed by Matteo Garrone, released in 2023. The movie follows two young Senegalese cousins, Seydou and Moussa, who embark on a perilous journey from Dakar to Europe in search of a better life. Inspired by real-life stories of migrants, the film explores themes of hope, resilience, and the human spirit.

The film takes the audience on a journey through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting the challenges and dangers faced by migrants. Seydou and Moussa encounter various characters, including a Dakar sorcerer, rebels, and smugglers, who shape their experiences. Along the way, Seydou becomes the captain of a boat, leading his fellow passengers to safety.

In the end, Seydou and Moussa’s journey highlights the harsh realities faced by migrants, ultimately leading to a sobering conclusion. While he reaches Italy, the experience is marked by loss and disillusionment, emphasising the sacrifices and struggles of those seeking a better future. The film leaves viewers reflecting on the complexities of migration and the often tragic outcomes of such desperate pursuits.

Read also: Migration: Illusion, reality, and performance

What is the way forward?

Addressing the root causes of forced migration and preventing desperate journeys requires a multifaceted approach that combines humanitarian, economic, and policy-driven solutions. Here are some sustainable strategies proposed by experts:

Socio-economic development: Invest in economic development initiatives that create jobs, improve infrastructure, and enhance educational opportunities in vulnerable communities. Sustainable economic growth can reduce poverty and alleviate the conditions that force people to leave their homes.

Strengthening governance and rule of law: Empower local governments to provide services, enforce laws, and protect human rights. Strong governance can reduce corruption and improve public trust, which in turn can create more stable environments.

Access to education: Invest in educational programs that provide quality education for children and adults alike. Enhanced education can offer better job prospects and reduce the motivations to migrate in search of opportunities.

Health and social services: Improve access to healthcare and social support systems. People are less likely to embark on dangerous journeys if they feel secure in their health and well-being at home.

By combining these strategies and fostering collaboration among stakeholders—including governments, NGOs, and the private sector—most nations can create a comprehensive approach to address the challenges associated with forced migration and help ensure that individuals and families do not feel forced to embark on desperate journeys. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd).

Share