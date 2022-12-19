Cry havoc and“Buga” dancing at the UN (Grime, ruin and remnants) (VII)

Whenever we have Thanksgiving and Memorial Service for late Chief J.K. Randle either in Lagos or London, we always offer special prayers for the Chikbok girls.

On the night of 14–15 April 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Prior to the raid, the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions, but the girls were in attendance in order to take final exams in physics.

57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported, and others have been rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on various occasions.

Hopes have been raised that the 219 remaining girls might be released, however, some girls are believed to be dead. Amina Ali, one of the missing girls, was found in May 2016. She claimed that the remaining girls were still there, but that six had died. As of 14 April 2021, seven years after the initial kidnapping, over 100 of the girls remain missing.

Some have described their capture in appearances at international human rights conferences. Boko Haram has used the girls as negotiating pawns in prisoner exchanges, offering to release some girls in exchange for some of their captured commanders in jail.

The girls kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 are only a small percentage of the total number of people abducted by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram. Amnesty International estimated in 2015 that at least 2,000 women and girls had been abducted by the Islamic terrorist group since 2014, many of whom had been forced into sexual slavery.

This is because we can authoritatively confirm that the Lord is always faithful and steadfast. He listens to our prayers especially when those prayers are for others, not ourselves.

We draw inspiration and encouragement from the Bible (Romans 8: 35 – 39)

“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ ?

Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword ?

As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come.

Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

With specific reference to the totally unprovoked act of terrorism unleashed by the government against the Chief J.K. Randle Memorial Hall, the documents attached herewith have gone viral on internet:

(i) “Letter from Mr. Kofoworola Coker dated January 25, 2017 to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, FCA

(ii) “Letter from Lagos State Government dated 31st January, 2017 to Kofo Coker & Co.

(iii) “Letter from Bashorun J.K. Randle dated October 8, 2021 to Arc. (Chief) Femi Majekodunmi.

On September 30, 2022 “The Nation” newspaper published our nation’s scorecard and Auditors’ Report on its front page:

“Our leaders remain unashamed we are renowned for business shutting down, for brain drain, for power cuts, for miserable public schools, for roads decorated with potholes, for public libraries with ancient books, for government hospitals forsaken by government, for high level insecurity, for rise in inflation, for absence of jobs, for ritual killers, for Yahoo-yahoo boys, for authorities stealing more than armed robbers and for mediocrity.” – (Olukorede Yishau)

However, the Almighty has availed us and fortified us with solace and re-assurance provided we are faithful and humble (prayer of humble access):

“We do not presume to come to this Your table, O merciful Lord, trusting in our own righteousness, but in Your manifold and great mercies. We are not worthy so much as to gather up the crumbs under Your table.

But You are the same Lord whose nature is always to have mercy. Grant us therefore, gracious Lord, so to eat the flesh of Your dear Son Jesus Christ, and to drink His blood, that we may evermore dwell in Him and He in us. Amen.”

For the government that is hell bent on grabbing land belonging to the J.K. Randle family, they have got it all wrong according to Sadhguru (1957).

“The nation is not the land – it is the people.

In transforming the people, we shall have a great nation.”

Before I forget, I must seize this opportunity to profoundly thank numerous individuals (and organisations) who have generously supported the sporting and educational initiatives undertaken by the J.K. Randle family.

Unfortunately, some of the would-be benefactors ran into a brick wall when it came to obtaining approval from the government. Two cases in point deserve mention.

The first was the Dublin, Ireland based parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc. They were really keen on refurbishing the Chief J.K. Randle Memorial Hall to world class standard.

They had a large budget for the project and even sent an expert who had carried out a similar project for Guinness in East Africa.

I had very useful discussions with the gentleman but after several fruitless visits and letters to the government, he gave up. He could not believe the hostility he encountered. The Company was going to showcase it as a major plank of its Global Corporate Social Responsibility.

It was a similar story with Ms. Acha Morfaw who was the Consul-General for Australia in Lagos. She had persuaded the Australian government to undertake the rehabilitation of the Dr. J.K. Randle Swimming Pool, Onikan Lagos.

All she got from government officials was the merry-go-round / run around. The only thing that was of interest to them was what percentage of the money for the project would end up in their pockets.

Once the Australian Consul-General made it clear that there was absolutely no budget for greasing palms, they lost interest. She was devastated.

Thank goodness, it is not all gloom and doom.

On October 23, 2022 “ThisDay” newspaper emblazoned its front page with the following headline:

“Kizz Daniel set to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022”

“Singer Kizz Daniel will perform his hit single “Buga” at Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. A few months ago, the singer tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single: “Buga,” at the World Cup. Well, that dream seems set to become a reality. This information was disclosed by Kizz Daniel on his official Twitter account, where he revealed that his prayers to perform at the World Cup had been answered. Kizz Daniel has enjoyed a successful 2022, with his single “Buga” becoming one of the biggest singles in the world.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.”

Sadly, we have not been too lucky with other front page headlines:

(i) “Daily Trust” newspaper November 2, 2022

“Bank ‘fraud’: EFCC arrests Kogi Assembly candidate with N326m, $610,500.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ismaila Yusuf Atumey,i with N326million and $ 140,500 cash.

Atumeyi, who is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the State Assembly, was arrested on Sunday.

Spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, told Daily Trust that one Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, was arrested in connection with the fraud alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

According to Uwujaren, Femi supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on a bank by the syndicate.

“He (Femi) was picked up Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.”

“The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion.

“The syndicate allegedly moved N887 million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States Dollars and purchase of high-end cars,” he said.

The EFCC added that Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fraud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik.

Uwujaren stated: “Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police for alleged N2billion investment scam. He allegedly defrauded over 500 persons in a phony investment scheme.

Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja. They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Meanwhile, the Commission expresses concern about the rising spate of cyber-attacks on banks and the reluctance of the institutions to report such breaches to law enforcement.

While warning that such reticence would only embolden the criminals, the EFCC appeals to financial institutions to collaborate with it to secure the financial sector from threats of cyber-attacks.”

(ii) “ThisDay” newspaper November 2, 2022

“Fashola: FG owes highway contractors N10.4trn.”

• Shortage of young engineers, technical officers hit works ministry.

“The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola yesterday revealed that the federal government owes highway contractors the sum of N10.4 trillion.

Fashola, who made the revelation at a Budget Defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Works in Abuja, also lamented that shortage of young engineers and technical officers due to the embargo placed on employment by the government was adversely affecting the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He explained: “The shortage of younger engineers/technical officers in the ministry as a result of embargo on employment is affecting proficient project supervision at the sites. It is expected that more sources of funding of highway projects be explored as well as lifting the embargo on employment of needed engineers/technical officers at middle level to enhance supervision of projects.”

Speaking further, he said “the main challenge to highways development in the country remains inadequate funding. As at date, the government is committed to highway contractors to the tune of about N10.4trillion while a total of about N765billion are unpaid certificates for executed works.”

He noted that, “As at October 2022, the Ministry had a cumulative unpaid certificate in the sum of N765,017,139,752.92 for ongoing highway and bridge projects. Apart from the pressure of resources to pay, there is the inadequacy of annual budget provisions where N100 million or N200 million was provided for roads costing N20 billion or more.

In spite of all odds, 20 major highways projects have so far been completed in 2022 and are ready for commissioning. The total cost of the completed projects is in the sum of N444,322,123,808.61 and they cover a total length of 379.677km. Additionally, there are 59 major highways/bridges priority projects that are at an advanced level, to be completed within 2022-2023 with a total contract sum of N60,961,187,130.71.”

According to the former Lagos State governor, “the ministry is currently undertaking a total of 1,642 highway contracts at a total contract sum of N10,395,294,937,624.20 spread over the six geo-political zones explaining that the 1,642 ongoing contracts are categorised according to special funding mechanisms.

A total of six selected critical projects are being funded under the 2022 PIDF Project, which is managed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). As at date, the total sum of N754,790,502,612.80 has been certified out of the sum of N1,314,753,921,766.72. This translates to a performance of 57.41 per cent.

“A total of 71 selected critical projects are being funded under the 2021 Sovereign Sukuk Issuance, which is managed by the Debt Management Office (DMO). As at date, the total sum of N157,920,183,472.88 has been drawn out of the sum of N210,565,000,000.00. This translates to a performance of 75 percent.”

Furthermore, he told the lawmakers that, “the NNPC joined the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Tax Credit Scheme programme by undertaking to finance 21 roads in the total sum of N621 billion with a total length of 1,804.6km. These roads were identified by key stakeholders such as the NNPC, Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) and the ministry, etc as being crucial for the efficient distribution of petroleum products across the nation.

“As at date, the sum of N196,052,918,202.51 has been paid by the NNPC out of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved sum of N621,237,164,794.59 representing 31.56 percent performance.”

Fashola, however added that for 2023, attention would be paid to ongoing road projects that are on the nation’s major arterials but not having any alternative source of funding apart from the budget. These he said included the llorin -Kabba -Obajana road, Okene -Itobe road and dualisation of Ibadan (May Fair Junction)-Lagere-Iremo-Erinwu-Ilesha road.

“The completion of ongoing highway bridges has been prioritised in the 2023 budget, particularly the Murtala Mohammed Bridge, Nupeku Bridge, Marine Bridge and Eko Bridge.”

(iii) “Independent” newspaper October 30, 2022.

“NIGERIA’S UNBEARABLE DEBT BURDEN”

“Critically considered from a broad perspective, the recent appeal made by the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina,that Nigeria needs help from the international community in tackling its debt burden is both patriotic and auspicious.

However, it leaves some weighty questions hanging on the shoulders of the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, especially as it prepares to hand over power to the next government in May, 2023.

While speaking at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum in New York, Adesina declared plaintively: “Financing is critical because the debt-to-GDP ratio of Africa has increased to 70 per cent – several countries are at the risk of high debt distress due to unstable, unsustainable debt levels.”

Furthermore, he broke down the figures, noting that, “Nigeria’s total debt level is N42.84 trillion or $103 billion. External debt levels stand at N16.61 trillion or $40 billion. International partnerships on debt are helping Africa, and Nigeria. The issuance of special drawing rights (SDR) by the International Monetary Fund of $650 billion helped provide liquidity support for countries. However, Africa only received $33 billion out of all of that. Pretty small!!”

Coming to the current shocking situation of Nigeria’s huge debt burden, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs. Patience Oniha, confirmed that Nigeria’s total debt profile as at March, 2022 stood at N41.60 trillion. She revealed this during the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper held by the House of Representatives Committee. She attributed Nigeria’s high debt profile to shortfall in revenues and the deficit in the annual budget as approved by the National Assembly.

Now we are confronted with the dire consequences of the borrowing spree, which this newspaper consistently warned against. According to the DMO, Nigeria’s total public debt increased by 11.6% in the first half of the year as against 8.3% in sovereign debt. The national debt reached N43.84 trillion on July 30, 2022, recording an increase in debt of N1.24 trillion in three months!

Also, the Nigerian government’s deficit spending shot up to N3.09 trillion in the first quarter of 2022. And while the gross oil and gas federation revenue for full year 2022 was projected at N9.37 trillion but as at April 30, 2022, only N1.23 trillion was realized out of the pro rata projection of N3.12 trillion, representing a mere 39% performance.

Despite higher global oil prices – not unconnected with the Russia-Ukraine war – the report showed that oil revenue underperformed due to significant oil production shortfalls, traced to shut-ins resulting from pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft. In addition is the high petrol subsidy cost due to higher landing costs of imported products and massive corruption.

The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) recently raised the alarm that in August, 2022, the revenue dropped by N280 billion. There is also the concern that while Nigeria’s debts mount, the federal government generated N1.6 trillion but spent N4.7 trillion and that the government is likely to borrow another N3.09 trillion in four months to finance its budget deficit.

As a warning signal, the Buhari-led government may likely leave a huge debt profile of N65 trillion up from N12. 67 trillion inherited from the Goodluck Jonathan back in 2015.

This has prompted our call that the Senate should not approve the request by the presidency for another N402 billion promissory note.

As the electioneering begins, the candidates have to explain to Nigerians how they intend to pull us out of the ignoble pit of debilitating debts. How would they reverse the drift that has led to low foreign investment, dip in revenue generation and escalating poverty?”

(iiii) “Daily Sun” newspaper November 2, 2022

Headline: “GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA “

“OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE STATE GOVERNMENT GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of One Hundred Thousand SPECIAL ASSISTANTS TO THE GOVERNOR ON POLITICAL UNIT AFFAIRS, (consisting of 14 persons per unit).

The appointees will be inaugurated as follows:

1. RIVERS SOUTH/EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT AND RIVERS WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022, at 11 AM

2. RIVERS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2022, at 11 AM.

Venue for the respective inauguration is the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, Rivers State.

Appointees are expected to be seated by 10:30 am prompt.

Signed: Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government”

(v) “Daily Trust” newspaper October 28, 2022

“WORLD’S DIRTIEST MAN” DEAD AT 94, NOT LONG AFTER’ TAKING BATH FOR FIRST TIME IN DECADES”

“An Iranian man dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at the age of 94, according to state media. Amou Haji died Sunday in the village of Dezhgah, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). He had refused to bathe for more than 60 years, fearing it would make him sick. He gained notoriety around the globe for his unofficial title as “world’s dirtiest man,” and his life was even chronicled in a 2013 documentary called “The Strange Life of Amou Haji.” Villagers had recently pressured him to bathe, and “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” the IRNA reported stated. “Not long after, he fell ill and finally, on Sunday…..he gave up his life,” the report continued. Amou Haji reportedly had no wife or family, but some villagers tried to look after him, including reportedly building him a cinder-block dwelling. “Emotional setbacks in his youth” reportedly kept him from bathing, according to villagers. He also allegedly ate road kill and had been photographed smoking multiple cigarettes at once. Meanwhile, a man living in India named Kailash “Kalau” Singh could now be the “world’s dirtiest man,” The Guardian speculated, citing a Hindustan Times article from 2009 reporting that he had not bathed since 2009.”

(vi) “ThisDay” newspaper October 28, 2022

Headline: “NIGERIA LOSES COMPENSATION BID OVER GLENCORE BRIBERY.”

“Nigeria’s bid to claim compensation from a British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore over bribes paid to officials at Nigeria’s state oil company has been denied by a London court.

Lawyers representing the country told London’s Southwark Crown Court that Nigerian officials should be permitted to address the court on November 2 and 3, when Glencore Energy is to be sentenced having pleaded guilty to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in five African countries including Nigeria.

But Judge Peter Fraser ruled that Nigeria does not have the right to be heard, as only the prosecution, in this case the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), and the defence can make arguments at a sentencing hearing, Reuters reported.

Nigeria said in written arguments it is “an identifiable victim of Glencore’s admitted criminal activity”, as two of the charges to which Glencore Energy has pleaded guilty relate to payments made to Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) officials.

The SFO had argued that individuals or entities who are not involved in a criminal case do not have the right to address the court at sentencing, “even if they consider themselves to be the victims of crime”.

Alexandra Healy, representing the SFO, also said in court filings that “there is no link between the bribes paid and any loss suffered”.

Nigeria’s lawyers said Glencore is not prepared to engage on the issue of compensation, but Clare Montgomery, representing Glencore Energy, told the court that her client rejected the “attack on the corporate morals of Glencore”.

She also said the contention that Glencore is “hiding behind the SFO to avoid paying anything to [Nigeria] is simply untrue”.

Sam Tate, a partner at law firm RPC which represented Nigeria, told reporters after the hearing that the ruling demonstrated the “very urgent need to reform the rules on compensating foreign countries where we have foreign bribery offences”.

Pressure group Spotlight on Corruption said the court’s decision is “a powerful illustration of why the current compensation framework simply isn’t fit for purpose”.

Glencore International and Glencore Ltd., both part of a Switzerland-based multi-national commodity trading and mining firm, were earlier named in massive bribery of officials of Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay over $1.1 billion fine over their involvement in a corruption scheme.

A former United Kingdom-based trader for Glencore Plc, Anthony Stimler,had confessed to bribing officials in Nigeria in exchange for favourable contracts from the NNPC.

Mr Stimler, acting through subsidiaries of Glencore, conspired with others to make millions of US dollars in corrupt bribe payments to officials in Nigeria. The former trader pleaded guilty over what prosecutors in the United States described as his role in a scheme to bribe and he admitted to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and commit money laundering at a hearing in Manhattan federal court conducted by video.

Prosecutors said millions of dollars in bribes were paid to officials in Nigeria, in exchange for NNPC awarding oil contracts and providing “more lucrative grades of oil on more favourable delivery terms.

The US’ Department of Justice said that Glencore had agreed to a criminal fine of more than $428 million and to criminal forfeiture and disgorgement of more than $272 million. Glencore had also agreed to retain an independent compliance monitor for three years.

Between 2007 and 2018, Glencore and its subsidiaries caused approximately $79.6 million in payments to be made to intermediary companies in order to secure improper advantages to obtain and retain business with state-owned and state-controlled entities in the West African countries of Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea”

(vii) “Independent” newspaper October 30, 2022

Headline: “JUMBO SEVERANCE PAY FOR POLITICAL OFFICE HOLDERS STATE ROBBERY – TUC”

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) has stated that the jumbo severance pay for political office holders in the country is not different from organised state robbery.

The Labour Centre, under the leadership of Comrade (Engr.) Festus Osifo, in a statement made available to Daily Independent, said while there has been resistance by patriotic Nigerians and organizations over the years against this assault on the coffers of the country in the name of severance package for political office holders, “we are traumatised that this practice is further being entrenched”.

Part of the statement read: “The media reports that the severance packages of political office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the twenty-eight governors leaving in 2023 would cost the country N63 billion, is a wake-up call that a stop must be put to this unwholesome and unpatriotic practice.

Even this sum does not tell the whole scandal that is severance allowances. For instance, the severance package for a Lagos State governor which led to protests and a forced downward review, awarded each former governor six new cars every three years, a house in Lagos costing N750 million and one in Abuja at N1 billion and uncapped free medical treatment for them and their family.

Other benefits were 100 per cent of annual basic salary, a cook, steward, gardener, and other domestic staff, who are also pensionable. Unfortunately, similar arrangements cut across federal and state governments, the executive and legislature, regions and political parties”.

TUC noted that it is unfortunate that some governors and national assembly members who get severance packages when they are likely to return for another tenure.

“Why pay severance to an ex-governor who is a serving senator? More harrowing is the fact that some of these beneficiaries are still pensioners of the public and private sectors.

Why should they earn such severance benefits in a country that has been adjudged the poverty capital of the world; a country that her tertiary institutions were shut down for eight months because of money; a country with almost 20 million out-of-school children according to the latest global data by UNESCO; a country where floods have destroyed farms, pulled down houses and increased the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)?

“Why should governors who cannot pay minimum wage receive severance package? Why should some ex-governors be paid 100 per cent of their annual basic salary for life after leaving office? These same people owed retirees arrears of the little pension they are legitimately entitled to”, it queried.

According to TUC, in China most of our political elites would have had their wealth confiscated and sentenced to death for such recklessness because like crude oil theft, it is a national sabotage.

“The sum of N63 billion annually to a few individuals in a country that leads the world from behind in almost all economic parameters including poor welfare for workers and retirees, is a shame.

“This is going to be one of the biggest heists in Nigeria’s history if allowed and we will not hesitate to call out our members to put a stop to it. Congress is vehemently opposed to this. It should not be business as usual.”