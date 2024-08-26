Corruption’s cultural roots: The moral imperative for a corruption-free Nigeria

As Nigeria continues to reel from the dual crises of economic instability and governance failures, one thing remains clear: corruption remains the bedrock of our nation’s dysfunction. Despite decades of anti-corruption rhetoric and the establishment of various agencies purportedly designed to stem the tide of corrupt practices, Nigeria remains deeply mired in an endless cycle of graft, mismanagement, and political impunity.

The weak implementation of penal policies and the glaring failures of the judicial system only deepen this crisis, leaving Nigerians to question whether the current strategies are not only ineffective but also fundamentally flawed. Could it be time to shift our focus towards a more profound and transformative approach? Can we explore the role of moral rejuvenation as the foundation for a renewed fight against corruption?

It is no secret that Nigeria’s penal policies, while well-intentioned on paper, are poorly implemented in practice. The country’s justice system often fails to prosecute corrupt officials effectively, allowing politically connected individuals to evade accountability. High-profile corruption cases frequently drag on for years, with little to no consequence for those involved. In some cases, convicted individuals continue to wield political influence, reinforcing the perception that corruption is not only tolerated but rewarded. The Nigerian public watches as the same recycled elites are protected by an ineffective penal system that fails to deter corruption at its core.

The repeated failure of anti-corruption bodies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to secure substantial convictions has only emboldened those in power. Whether through political interference, judicial bottlenecks, or outright intimidation, the fight against corruption has been reduced to a performance—a carefully orchestrated show that lacks any real substance or consequence. If corruption is so deeply entrenched in our political and social structures, can punitive measures alone suffice in curbing its spread?

In this context, moral rejuvenation refers not to mere platitudes about “ethics” or “integrity” but to the intentional cultivation of a cultural shift that addresses corruption from the root level. To effectively tackle corruption, we must confront the moral decay at the heart of Nigerian society. Corruption is not just a criminal act—it is a cultural phenomenon, entrenched in the norms and practices of everyday life. For many Nigerians, corruption has become a survival mechanism in an environment where the state has failed to provide basic services or equitable opportunities.

This moral situation approach calls for a societal re-engineering, where civic responsibility and integrity become as valued as personal success and wealth. It requires a collective effort, encompassing schools, religious institutions, traditional leadership, civil society, and families, to instil values of honesty, responsibility, and community-mindedness. One might argue that this is a tall order in a country where economic hardship drives many to desperate measures. Yet, any sustainable fight against corruption must begin with changing the mindsets and behaviours that fuel it.

Educational institutions must play a central role in this transformation, teaching not only academic knowledge but also ethics, citizenship, and moral courage. Inculcating these values at an early age can help cultivate a generation of Nigerians who are less susceptible to the temptations of corruption. Schools and universities should promote a culture of integrity, rewarding students not only for academic excellence but for ethical behaviour and leadership.

Religious and traditional institutions, which wield significant influence in Nigerian society, must also be part of the moral reformation. Too often, religious leaders have remained silent in the face of corruption, or worse, have tacitly endorsed it by accepting the patronage of corrupt officials. Religious institutions must reclaim their moral authority by condemning corruption unequivocally and championing transparency, accountability, and justice.

Community leaders, civil society, and the media must similarly step up to hold both individuals and institutions accountable. This requires not just exposing corruption but actively promoting and celebrating ethical leadership. The media, for instance, should spotlight stories of individuals and organisations that stand firm against corrupt practices, creating role models for the rest of society to emulate. Civic awards for integrity could be institutionalised as part of national recognition, providing counter-narratives to the culture of graft.

A moral renaissance would also demand leadership by example. Unfortunately, Nigerian leaders have repeatedly failed to set the ethical tone required for national transformation. From ballot box stuffing to looting state coffers, the elite have consistently shown a lack of moral leadership. Until this changes, any calls for a moral awakening will ring hollow. Leadership in Nigeria must embody the values it wishes to see in the populace. This means not only refraining from corruption but actively promoting transparency and accountability within government institutions.

For this moral reformation to take root, there must be meaningful consequences for unethical behaviour. A moral society is not one where individuals are free to act without fear of reprisal—it is one where wrongdoing is swiftly punished and good behaviour is equally rewarded. Penal policy and the moral situation approach must work hand in hand. The courts must deliver swift and impartial justice, and corrupt officials must face not only legal consequences but societal condemnation as well.

This is not to say that moral rejuvenation alone will solve Nigeria’s corruption problem. Structural and systemic reforms remain essential. The electoral system must be overhauled to reduce the influence of money in politics. Government institutions must be reformed to ensure greater accountability, transparency, and efficiency. But without a fundamental shift in the moral and cultural attitudes that underlie corruption, these reforms will ultimately fail.

It is time for Nigeria to embark on a national moral reawakening, one that sees the fight against corruption as not just a legal battle but a societal one. If we can succeed in transforming the moral fabric of our society, the foundations of corruption will begin to erode. Only then can we hope to achieve lasting governance reforms and bring about the economic stability that our nation so desperately needs.

