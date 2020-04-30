BusinessDay
‘Coromentality’: Conspiracy theories all the way…Doing the right things this season.

by
FIRS circular on advance payment of company taxes and the issues therein Moruff Adenekan The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently issued a circular calling on corporate organisations to “commence payment of their annual returns earlier than their due dates, apart from their normal monthly obligations.” According to that circular, dated 22 April, 2020 and titled Update on Palliative Measures to Cushion Effect of COVID-19 on Taxpayers, the federal tax collector sad that this appeal “has become necessary in order to ease some of the cashflow gaps being experienced by governments at this critical time.” The circular went on to rationalise this call thus: “As is currently obvious, the economic downturn that resulted from the global shutdown occasioned largely by the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to put pressure on revenue generating agencies including the FIRS, thereby straining governments to bridge budget funding gaps.” Muhammad Nami, the executive chairman of the agency, who personally signed the circular, said the directive is specifically addressed to the operators in select sectors, that, according to him, are experiencing a boom as a result of the effects of the pandemic. According to him, “we wish to acknowledge that some sectors such as Telcos, financial institutions, e-commerce, supermarkets, manufacturers/processors of certain products etc are experiencing a boom due to the increased transactions as a result of the lockdown or even despite the pandemic.” Knowing the way our government and its agencies work, we know that it is just a matter of time before this appeal, according to the circular, becomes a directive, order or an edict that will seek to criminalise and punish any corporate body that fails to comply with it. But before we even get there, let us critically examine this appeal by the FIRS. To begin with, these corporate bodies, as is even acknowledged by the circular, already have their monthly filings that they do to the FIRS, and this is not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic realities. What the agency is saying is that these monthly returns are no longer enough for it and so needs some more. One of the issues with this circular is how can the FIRS enforce this so-called appeal? The law has already stipulated the time that these corporate bodies must do their filings and any effort put at trying to coax these corporates, even if the agency enacts an edict to that end, would surely be resisted by these companies, and I see a long tortuous litigation as a result. Again, the circular displayed some kind of ignorance on the interconnectivity of sectors in an economy. When the economy is booming all sectors experience a boom and when it is at a standstill or semi-standstill, hardly does any sector, formal or informal, get exonerated. All sectors and players in this economy feel the gloom occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown so, one may ask, where is the increased earnings that the FIRS is talking about, coming from? Let us take the financial sector for instance. The banks may be doing more transactions – ATMs, transfers, POS payments etc – now but to what amount? People, at lockdown, are making more online payments but they are mostly for food, groceries and other essentials, which are mostly minute purchases. Is FIRS telling us that there are people still buying and paying for lands and cars or building houses, or taking chieftaincy titles today? If you take a look outside your window, you may have noticed an increase in traffic of delivery men on our roads during this lockdown and this may make you think that the e-commerce companies are making a killing this period. After reading this piece, take another look at the delivery men and you would see that they are mostly delivering food, groceries and other essentials. The fact is that e-commerce is much more than groceries and this category of trade does not make up to five percent of the e-commerce players revenue. Even the groceries and other essentials are not even exclusive on the e-commerce portals as markets, supermarkets and pharmacies are open in all neighbourhoods and take a substantial part of the food and groceries business. Suppliers, most of whom do not have exemption letters, find it impossible to move even groceries and food items to the e-commerce warehouses as security agents do not let them move around. The e-commerce operators and their logistics partners are not even allowed to move around things like electronics, gadgets and other non-essential goods that used to make up the bulk of their earnings. How can these companies even compute their taxes in advance since the company tax is determined by the aggregate income less all costs for the year? Are they supposed to guestimate these figures to arrive at an amount payable to FIRS? What if their guestimate short-changes them? We all know that it is not the speed that the FIRS come for the balance in case of an underpayment that it uses in refunding an excess. Let us even examine the reason for this “appeal” as canvassed by the FIRS “to ease some of the cash flow gaps being experienced by governments.” The circular admits that the governments are experiencing the cash crunch effects of the lockdown. The question here is why do the governments look towards the companies in dealing with cash flow gaps instead of looking inwards on how to cut governance costs? How can the government allow our elected public officers to be living in obscene wealth, moving about in convoys of expensive cars, appointing hundreds of aides, throwing expensive birthday parties in Dubai and London, and earning millions in allowances at a time that the global and national economies are experiencing a downturn? At a time, Nigerian government is appealing for support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the same government, for example, is importing the 2020 model of Toyota Camry for each of the 360 members of the House of Representatives. Instead of cutting the cost of governance, the government is sending the FIRS to snuff out the little air that is sustaining the companies that are already gasping for breath. It is a pity that while governments, the world over, are looking for ways of cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic for corporates, the Nigerian government, through its agencies, are adding to the burden of these companies. The government should better ask the Federal Inland Revenue Service to rescind its appeal for advance payment of the company tax, and look for ways to cut the cost of governance in its quest to bridge the prevailing budget funding gaps. Moruff is a public relations practitioner based in Lagos
Coronavirus crisis

Between February 28 and April 28, the number of “active cases” in Nigeria leapfrogged from 1(just 1) to 1337, just as the global figure is 3m as I write! I am not a quant and as such I wouldn’t know whether this is arithmetical, geometrical or exponential progression. As we continue to worry what next, as we move from total lockdown to gradual easing and compare Global Mandatory Vaccination with the Madagascar/Senegalese options, I want to focus on certain developments on the side-lines of the global war against this unseen and unpredictable enemy. Coro has proved, in the words of Bob Marley (1973), to be “the small axe ready to cut the big tree down”! Indeed, a small microbe which one needs a microscope to see has “cut down” the entire humanity, leaving the world desolate, prostrate and on all fours, within such a short period of time and without any notice! When I made my first commentary on Coro (COVID-19: The come has come to become! 19/3/20) I had planned to do a one-off commentary and face several other issues awaiting my attention, including the Sanusi affair.  Since then, I have done 5 commentaries and it appears we are in for a long haul. I have therefore decided to suspend every other thing (unless those that can be contained with the limits of ‘other matters’ for now0. I have decided to face coro frontally in the meantime. And so, I start today with the various conspiracy theories

 

While the world was, and has been, busy doing everything to collectively overcome this wicked adversary, a lot of conspiracy theories have been afloat. Some of them are laughable, some of them a fanatically accepted,  some have “been proved”, some have pitched  brothers against brothers (there is an ongoing “war” between Prof Nwosu and Fr (Dr) Nwosu  over some of these matters as I write) and some have pitched  the whole world against Bill Gates. The first conspiracy theory was (is) that it was a biological weapon developed in China that was either deliberately released or that “escaped” before it matured. Another version of this theory is that China developed and released it, not as a biological weapon but to show its superiority over US in managing infections. So, China developed the bioweapon and tested it on itself! Another “reverse” version raised by China that it was manufactured and spread by the US through its soldiers who participated in the military games in the same Wuhan in October 2019. It was also averred that China was not “opendential” with the virus, did not relay the information early enough and only did so when its efforts at coverup failed.  There were fears about the safety levels in this now notorious Wuhan Lab and China had rejected assistance to help it in the process to show it could manage its affairs.

 

Another conspiracy theory is that it was sponsored by Bill Gates so that he could make money from vaccines and that is why, the theory says, he has been pushing vociferously for Global Mandatory Vaccination.  I thought that Bill has enough money to last him for 100 generations, money which he and Melinda have agreed to dash to humanity. Some people in the “casting and binding business” (yes; it is a BIG TIME Business) are also alleging that the proposed vaccine is an ingenuous way of engraving the long-expected mark of the beast (666) on the whole world. Others eventually linked this to the 5G technology; that coro was caused by 5G, that the lockdown was to enable Telco’s to install 5G technologies unnoticed and that the 5G would be used to monitor the chip which would be inserted into people through the vaccines.  I thought the vaccines are still going through trials but some people argue that those who manufactured the coro also manufactured the vaccines and probably, these vaccines are already on the containers in the high seas!   Some of these “vaccines” are even being sold in Kano while some Pastors are already selling anointing oils that vanquish any element of “covidity”. The 5G theory went a notch higher when Pastor Chris, a “powerful” man of God (who receives more attention and reverence than the God of men) linked it to the end time, the beast and 666. Prof Victor Chukwuma has just done what another Professor would call an “evidence-based” piece, arguing that 5G could not have caused this covidious pestilence.

 

There was also the theory, which eventually proved to be true, that China deliberately hid the information about its level of casualties, probably to achieve a “feel-good effect” for itself in the comity of nations. China recently and voluntarily reviewed its fatality figures by as much as 50 percent as the number increased by 1290 to 3869. The authorities admitted that they “omitted” some of the deaths which occurred at home. Already, a study by Zhaoo, Musa et al(Estimating the Unreported Number of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Cases in China in the First Half of January 2020: A Data-Driven Modelling Analysis of the Early Outbreak, Journal of Clinical Medicine,9(2), February 2020) has statistically  investigated the matter and shown  that the underreporting in China likely  occurred in the first half of January, 2020.

 

Meanwhile, as we discuss the under-reporting by Wuhan/China, questions are being raised about the integrity of figures from some states in Nigeria. The alarm is being raised by the Presidential Taskforce on Coro and as such, it is not a beer-parlour, social media affair. Nobody will accuse me of fake news or hate speech! But this appears to be linked to the overall politics of Coro going on in Nigeria as at now. But as we are busy creating and distributing conspiracy theories, and as America is busy fighting “image” war with China, Coro is waxing stronger, knocking down more victims across the globe.

 

Other matters: Doing the right things this season

 

What is “this season” now is subject to at least two interpretations. In the Christian world, we are still in the Easter Season but for the whole world, we are in the season of corona, in which we have been overtaken by “Coromentality”. Well, the two seasons are the same, in the sense that they demand the same behaviours from us: “be your brothers’ keeper”; and your brother, as in the parable of good Samaritan, means literarily, EVERYBODY. Here are some people doing the right things in this season. Mario Salerno, a New York Landlord, waived of the April Rent for his 200 tenants. He knew that most of them are out of job and are worried about losing their homes among others. He did not call a press conference; he did not announce in on CNN; he just pasted the notices on their doors: “don’t worry about your rent for April”.

 

He did this for the sake of humanity, to remove at least one source of worry and as he said: “don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbour and worry about your family”. A few weeks ago, I was touched by the gesture of Khouloud Gesumi, a Tunisain biologist turned “Fashionist”, who abandoned her fashion business to mass-produce healthy facemasks for her people. But what I was admiring in Sokoto is within our Shokoto! Benedicta Ejorh, a passionate entrepreneur and CEO of Ebibellas Fashion Academy, PH also converted her academy into a facemask production centre, most of which she donated to UniPort Teaching Hospital and other public hospitals in the neighbourhood. The other day, Allen Onyema( that same Onyema you know), was physically involved in the distribution of food items at Ajegunle and Amukoko ( you can be sure he doesn’t live there) while one of my neighbours just placed a notice on his “dorrmouth” and invited the whole street to come for food and drinks. In my home town, The Igbo-Ukwu Coronavirus Relief Fund Group has been institutionalised and plans to go beyond this season to establish a verifiable social register for sustainable “Conditional Cash Transfer” assistance to our disadvantaged brethren. (This will surely be different from the one used by Ministry of Humanitarian, etc. Affairs) Let the good deeds continue and let them go beyond this Easter.

 

