QUOTE: So, who were (are) the looters, rioters and arsonists who afflicted Nigeria and Nigerians with indescribable October hem (Mayhem in October)? How do we categorise them? Last week I quipped that Coro was forced to take the backseat given the enormity of the EndSARS protests, riots and the aftermath. However, Coro was…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE