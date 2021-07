And so, we woke up last week to the unbelievable arrest for murder of a 21-year-old who wants to be a purveyor of information, Chidinma Ojukwu, a student of Mass Communication. I have looked at clips of the soft-spoken, innocent looking, rather random young lady whose many crimes and dispositions seem to be surfacing by…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login