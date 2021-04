Anyone who thinks that the rising drumbeat of secession in Nigeria is an abnormality, that the separatist agitations by Yoruba, Igbo and Niger-Delta youths are, as President Buhari said, “the antics of a few mischief mongers”, is not in tune with developments in Britain. Recently, the Financial Times had to ask, “Is the UK heading…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login