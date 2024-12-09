Bright sparks: How ENGIE’s MySol boss is powering Nigeria’s businesses

It all began in a quiet market stall in Onitsha, where Ifeoma Adegbile’s frozen food business was on the verge of collapse.

For years, her survival depended on a rickety generator that consumed fuel faster than her profits could sustain. Constant breakdowns, endless trips to the mechanic, and skyrocketing fuel prices made her dream of financial independence seem unattainable.

Customers started complaining about spoiled goods, and Ifeoma feared she might have to shut down.

Boom, everything changed. A friend introduced her to ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s MySol Solar Business System Solution (MySol Boss). With a small down payment, Ifeoma secured the 3kVA system, which could power her freezer, inverter AC, and other appliances for up to 20 years.

Her first impression? Silence. The quiet hum of solar-powered efficiency replaced the constant noise of her old generator. Within days, her stock turnover improved as customers marvelled at the consistently frozen wares, and her operational costs plummeted.

“Before MySol Boss, I spent over ₦15,000 a week on fuel alone. Now, I can save that money or invest it back into my business,” Ifeoma said, her face glowing with satisfaction.

Her transformation story is just one among thousands across Nigeria, as ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria takes bold strides to revolutionise how small, medium, and large-scale businesses and households power their lives.

Powering Nigeria, one business at a time

At the heart of this innovation is ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s MySol Boss, which was launched a few months ago and is already making waves in urban and peri-urban communities across Nigeria. With three variants—3kVA, 5kVA, and 8kVA—the hybrid solar solution is tailored for small and medium-sized businesses like Ifeoma’s, offering scalable energy solutions that grow with their needs.

“The MySol Boss system is for the doers, the dreamers, and the builders,” Taylor-Harry Akonte, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria deputy country director, told BusinessDay in an exclusive interview. “It’s for anyone who has ever had to choose between buying fuel or expanding their business. MySol Boss eliminates that dilemma.”

Unlike conventional energy setups, MySol Boss isn’t just another inverter or battery system. It’s an all-in-one, standalone powerhouse: a solar energy inverter combined with lithium-ion batteries and grid integration for uninterrupted power. Built into a sleek, durable cabinet that can withstand Nigeria’s often harsh environments, it’s designed to provide reliable energy even in areas plagued by erratic grid power.

Affordability meets flexibility

ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s innovative PayGo model ensures that access to clean energy is no longer a luxury. Customers pay just 20 percent upfront, with flexible repayment options that span six months to one year. This financing model is particularly game-changing for small business owners who often struggle with large upfront costs.

To encourage early repayment, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria offers significant discounts. “We believe in rewarding our customers’ commitment. Every prompt repayment is an investment in their energy independence,” Akonte emphasised.

And the system isn’t just cost-effective; it’s smart. Integrated global system for mobile (GSM) technology allows ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria to monitor performance remotely, offering maintenance alerts and software updates without the need for on-site visits.

A customer-centric revolution

Before installation, every customer undergoes a personalised energy audit to determine their exact needs. This ensures that the solution provided is efficient and economical. “We’ve had cases where customers initially requested the 5kVA system, only to discover after the audit that the 3kVA perfectly fits their requirements,” Akonte shared.

But ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria doesn’t stop at installation. From dedicated call centres to a network of local agents trained to offer hands-on support, customers are supported every step of the way. This human connection builds trust and ensures that technology is accessible to even the most digitally inexperienced.

Expanding horizons and overcoming challenges

MySol Boss is the latest chapter in ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s ongoing mission to address Nigeria’s energy inequities. The company started with solar home systems for rural communities, offering basic setups that powered lights and small appliances.

Mini-grids soon followed, transforming villages in Niger, Nasarawa, and Kogi States by providing consistent power for homes and businesses alike.

Yet, scaling these operations isn’t without its hurdles. Nigeria’s volatile exchange rates and inflation mean that costs can fluctuate dramatically, while poor road networks and insecurity make last-mile delivery a logistical challenge.

ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria tackles these issues head-on with adaptability. By tailoring repayment schedules to farming and business cycles, offering seasonal discounts, and maintaining robust partnerships with local recyclers like Hinckley for sustainable e-waste management, the company ensures its operations remain both impactful and environmentally responsible.

A vision beyond energy

While MySol Boss focuses on providing power, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s broader vision extends to building thriving communities. Collaboration with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has helped deliver clean energy to underserved areas, while advocacy for reduced import duties and streamlined licensing processes reflects their commitment to creating a more supportive regulatory environment.

“We’re not just here to sell energy systems. We’re here to create opportunities and change lives,” the deputy country manager said.

Lighting the future

Back in Onitsha, Ifeoma now dreams of expanding her business into a full-fledged distribution hub for frozen goods. For her, MySol Boss is more than a power solution—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when innovation meets accessibility.

As ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria continues to scale its operations, targeting 120 mini-grids and doubling its MySolBoss deployments within the next two years, the company remains steadfast in its mission: to power Nigeria’s present while building a sustainable future.

“Energy is life,” Akonte concluded. “And with MySol Boss, we’re giving that life to businesses and communities across Nigeria, one watt at a time.”

