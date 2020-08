Worries may linger for a long time, but joy comes in the morning. The time has come for us to rejoice and celebrate an illustrious and indefatigable Nigerian for keeping the flag of our nation flying, and for making Africans proud. He is none other than Akinwumi “Akin” Adesina, the President of the African Development…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE