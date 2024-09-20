Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and conspiracy theories (part 2)

According to ‘Abigail’, a Nigeria YouTube blogger in a trending video clip, the ‘296’ Nigerian girls who were abducted by Boko Haram fighters a few years ago were ‘stolen’ as part of a sinister plot. She tells a hair-raising story of how Bill Gates, the world’s leading philanthropist, is behind the abductions.

The purpose, according to “Abigail”, is an ongoing scheme to clone human organs for rich white people by inserting cells from their diseased organs into an egg from a woman’s ovary. The implant would grow into an organ which could then be surgically used to replace the diseased organ. The industry is potentially worth ‘thirty trillion dollars.’ It would require an endless supply of ovaries, and Nigerian girls are the main targets.

‘Abigail’ is not the only person who is distrustful of Mr Bill Gates.

The ‘retired’ co-founder of Microsoft has the dubious distinction of being, not just the most ‘generous’ man in the world, but also the most vilified man on the planet.

In 2022, in the wake of COVID-19, researchers from Harvard University reported that a large percentage of public comments on YouTube revealed suspicions of a ‘Hidden Agenda’ surrounding Gates, including his role in vaccine development and distribution, distrust concerning the supposed harmful effects of 5G network, and dark hints about the implantation of microchips in human beings.

What is it about this man that attracts so much negativity, from a world citizenry that should be appreciative of his generosity?

It is a complicated matter.

Despite giving away so much, he continues to grow richer. With a private fortune of $138.6 billion and a Foundation worth $67 billion, some observers have noted unkindly that Gates’ total value is more than the GDP of most of the poor countries he is purporting to help.

Gates gave a Ted Talk in 2010 where he seemed to imply that the world’s population crisis could be reduced ‘if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services.’

He has since explained that he was merely stressing the point that with good healthcare, people would opt to have fewer children, knowing they would survive. But his words were taken as evidence of what later came to be known as ‘The Great Reset’, when rumour was rife that COVID-19 was engineered by Gates and ‘Global Elites’ to depopulate the world.

William Henry Gates III was born on October 28, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, the only son of William. H. Gates Sr. and his first wife. Small and scrawny, he was bullied as a kid. At 13, he joined a prep school where he wrote his first software programme. In 1973, he enrolled at Harvard. He only stayed for two years, when he left to form Microsoft with a friend.

The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2010, he left Microsoft to dedicate himself to philanthropy.

From a psychologist’s perspective, Bill Gates appears to be an inventive genius who believes that by applying rational logic and limitless funds, he can help solve most of the world’s problems, from malaria, to hunger, to climate change. His reach is longer than many Heads of States, and his interests are everywhere.

The blowback is predictable to anyone who has heard the words of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey’s famous song ‘The Horse, The Man, and His Son’ – about how no one could ever please all the world.

The whole culture of International Aid – Governmental, Agency or NGO, has a seamy undergirding of undue influence, and occasional subversion and corruption, no matter how originally well intended.

It is a truism that nobody can develop a nation, its institutions or its people better than the people themselves. That responsibility cannot be relinquished to any ‘AID’ group. No nation constructs a ‘Strategy’ for another nation. National Questions are for national leadership to ask and answer. Vaccination, including manufacture and decision on whether to deploy? Food production – natural seed only, or side-by-side with GMO?

Strategic Thinking is the ultimate National Security priority, even if Africa is falling down on it currently.

The one suspicion that is not bogus or easy to bat away from Gates’ garment is the activity around ‘food security’ and ‘Climate Smart Agriculture’. Gates Foundation is a facilitator—there is no evidence it stands to profit—in an ongoing push to increase the presence—some say control—of the global seed market by a four-company ‘oligopoly’ (Bayer, Corteva, BASF, Syngenta).

‘GMO’ is a bogey word in Nigeria, true, but ‘improved seeds’ are already here, including tomatoes and other plants and fruits developed by local scientists at IITA, Ibadan, and various agricultural universities. At the same time, fear of ‘GMO’ is real among the public.

The proponents of the drive to ‘globalise food security solutions’ are not necessarily red-eyed monsters eager to starve Africans to death. Many genuinely believe it is the way for the world to go. They included Barack Obama as US President. And Kamala Harris pushed the same point during her official visit to Africa.

‘Improved seed technology’ is copyrighted, and a farmer could technically be jailed for sharing seeds he bought if proposed ‘international treaties’ are enforced. The intentions articulated by ‘Multilateral Organisations’ may be lofty. Or perhaps they are not; who knows? As Ghanaian and Guatemalan peasant farmers are pointing out, such decisions are not in the place of foreigners to make. They are for Ghanaians, and Guatemalans themselves.

No, Bill Gates is not a villain, at least not intentionally.

But the notion of ‘philanthropy’ on such a gargantuan, supranational, intrusive scale carries its own perils. It illustrates the fundamental inequity and unsustainability of the ‘World Economic Order’ and the enormous gulf between the rich and the powerless. People get conditioned to being spoon-fed, and African nations frighteningly seem ready to outsource the continuous strategic thinking required to solve problems and ensure the development and wellbeing of their people to foreign ‘do-gooders’.

That cannot be right.

