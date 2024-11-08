As Oiza and Meyi drop the single ‘Eko’

As the morning breaks into dawn and the sun peeps at the world in rays of golden whispers, my day is set alight by the sonorous voices of Oiza and Meyi, my lovely twin daughters. The rhythm of their soon-to-be-released song, “Eko,” bathes my bedroom like a warm gush of soothing water over my head. Cotton floss, soft descending clouds…a touch of magic as they belt out, “Everybody wants to make it in the city… Eko ile, Eko lawa oh…” The robust, full-bodied song for the Lagos newcomer washes over me like everything I ever needed.

This song is hauntingly spiritual, a medley of words that encourages, inspires, and reflects reality. “I must to make am here, ma lo fumble.” It is a song that resonates and reminds me of my first time in Lagos many years ago.

I arrived in Lagos with my heart in my mouth. I was coming from a quiet state capital like Makurdi, and I thought the traffic was overwhelming. My first urge was to jump into a Molue and experience it firsthand. It is so telling that several years after this experience, my twin daughters, Oiza and Meyi, would go through the same Lagos dynamic and create an iconic song that resonates with every newcomer and every person in Lagos just trying to make a living. “Eko” has to be the song of the year, closing out 2024 and carrying us into 2025 with hope and a dose of inspiration. In their repertoire, “Eko” is one of my favourite songs.

My Molue experience led to multiple articles and columns. The culture that is Lagos, the people, the creativity that takes you over and helps you deliver your best poems, lyrics, or paintings. The city of lights presents itself unfiltered while you’re still trying to get a grip. The beaches, the nightlife, the art life, the food life—all of which make Lagos the capital of Nigeria’s entertainment scene. At first taste, it seems a bit intense, but control is key, and the discipline to survive and tap into the creative riches of Lagos, where creativity pours into you if you linger. I have written some of my finest pieces just watching the skyline of Lagos as I am driven through the city.

Of course, the city that serves up avant-garde fashion and bespoke spaces makes us all want to build, buy, or own a piece of Eko. Every time I go now, Lagos seems hurried, but I lived there for over six years, and I still have the hunger to dip in and out every once in a while. That rush, that adrenaline, that attitude, and the unmistakable “see us, we be Lagos” kind of vibe.

I live in Abuja now, but Lagos often calls my name, and I yield to the city that gives every visitor, including internationally acclaimed models, actors, and performers, the time of their lives. Top-level model Naomi Campbell comes for Lagos Fashion Week, as do other members of the international cognoscenti. Lagos is a vibe, constantly buzzing, constantly stirring, never asleep.

In an interview with Arise TV this week, my lovely daughters, Oiza and Meyi, discussed how Lagos called their names and their process of performing and songwriting. Then they performed the yet-to-be-released “Eko.”

“Come to Eko if you want to blow, don’t mind the go-slow, it is all we know. Come to Eko, believe in the soil, people strive and toil…”

The Arise TV studio erupted in cheers after their performance.

“Come to Lagos city…come to Lagos city…” now caresses my ears as I slowly turn over in my bedsheets, getting ready to leave my home for the day. The song pulls me gently back to bed.

“My mama ask me say, Omami, you this music thing, how e go be? All you know na de ABJ way, time to go to Naija’s L.A…”

I smile. That knowing smile when you realize a big song has landed. The song stays in my head the entire day. My daughters have outdone themselves this time, and I know in my heart that this song will become, for Lagos, the nation, and the world, a song to beat. This is the song that beckons, a clarion call for Lagos residents and for those whose sights are set on Lagos, who believe in the soil. “Eko o ni baje, Lagos e no go spoil…” A song for today, for all times—a beautiful, deeply haunting, spiritual, soothing, and connecting song. This “Eko” will be stratospheric, and Oiza x Meyi will reap the fruits of their hard work and talent. Amen. This is a parent’s prayer.

Oiza x Meyi—as you release this year’s most definitive song, “Eko,” this Sunday (November 10), may the blessings of the Almighty be upon you both. Amen. May the ears that need to hear it do so, and may creative Lagos bless you. Amen.

I am rooting for you. We shall play it until it becomes a part of us. “Eko” is out! Take a listen to this year’s biggest end-of-year song. Congratulations, Oiza and Meyi. Enjoy the ride with the protection of Him who sees all things!

