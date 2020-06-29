An empty seat for Koleade Adeniji Abayomi, SAN; OON (Concluded)

At the Metropolitan Club, the bankers, architects, lawyers and Chartered Accountants who sit at Table four have taken to heart the mantra which doctors have been propagating:

“Mice lie

Monkeys exaggerate.”

“Mortui vivos docent”

(“The dead shall teach the living.”)

Our work and duty are not over yet. On the first anniversary of his demise, we shall gather to celebrate his life. We shall have plenty to talk about especially:

− Explosive reports of Jim Obazee, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

− Forensic Audit of NNPC/CBN on alleged missing $20 billion by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

− Forensic Audit of Oando Plc. by Deloitte

− Domination of the accountancy profession by the “Big Four”

− The originator of Gold medal Lectures/Nigerian Economic Summit

− British Airways (Lost luggage still missing after twenty years!!)

− Land purchased from Mr. H.A. Lardner, SAN

− “June 12” (Bashorun M.K.O Abiola/Bashorun J.K. Randle)

− Coca Cola War (Grant Advertising/David Hemsley)

− Olam/Colonel Harptrap Singh

− Tollaram (Haresh Aswani)

− Chagoury & Chagoury

− Dr. J.K. Randle Towers on Broad Street, Lagos

− Dr. J.K. Randle Towers, Onikan, Lagos

− How Senator Hope Uzodima (now Governor of Imo State); Dr. Benjamin Ohaeri; and Bashorun J.K. Randle rescued Nigeria from the brink.

− Metropolitan Club: If You Think You Are Surrounded by Fools (parts I, II, III & IV)

− Estate of late Chief John Edokpolo

− Estate of late Ambassador Ade Martins

− Procurement of banking licence for Standard Chartered Bank Limited

− Nigeria’s cement armada

− Forensic Audit of Petroleum Technology Development Fund [PTDF]

− Forensic Audit of Monetisation of benefits-in-kind/fringe benefits of Nigeria’s public officers by Bashorun J.K. Randle

− Consultancy services regarding the fixing of salaries and allowances for Nigeria’s public officers (RMFAC)

− Raising of Bonds for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

− Fifty years as a Chartered Accountant and weekly newspaper columnist/book reviewer.

The Bible enjoins us to mourn with those who mourn and rejoice with those who rejoice. Joy will be our portion as we step forth to give thanks to the Almighty for his steadfastness and faithfulness. He has provided us with a glimmer of HOPE.

The climax would be when Ambassador Patrick Dele-Cole is called upon to spill the beans on that day when Bashorun J.K Randle was offered the Presidency of Nigeria by the military government. It is for real!!

The second testimony will be delivered by Hope Uzodima, the Governor of Imo who would provide details of how he, Benjamin Ohaeri and Bashorun J.K. Randle saved Nigeria from the brink of chaos when the Labour Union went on a warpath with the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over the proposed increase in the price of fuel.

Finally, we must remain thankful to the Almighty who has granted us his grace:

“Life has been divided into four equal quarters by the Almighty. The first twenty-five years is for learning and acquiring skills. The next twenty-five years are for applying knowledge and expertise. After that comes twenty-five years of Thanksgiving and decline!! At seventy-five come re-invigoration and redemption. When you hit 100 years, you are required to return your Pilot’s licence !!!”

Kole, Adieu. Rest in peace.