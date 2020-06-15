An empty seat for Koleade Adeniji Abayomi, SAN; OON

Considering that members of the Metropolitan Club in a dazzling demonstration of generosity and public spiritedness raised almost ₦60 million for the purchase of an ambulance as medical equipment/test kits which were donated to the Lagos State Government in its efforts to combat the CoronaVirus, raising ₦100 million from the members of the Club towards the rescue of struggling artists who are at peril from the pandemic would not be beyond reach. Thankfully, we all recognise that Art emboldens us and connects us to a higher purpose. I am particularly encouraged by Prince Yemisi Shyllon (a member of Metropolitan Club who is an internationally renowned art collector) and Femi Akinsanya who enjoys a similar reputation who have jointly declared:

“Art is a universal language that speaks to all people and is able to evoke emotions, ideas and thoughts in a world where written and spoken language is the primary form of communication.”

Enwonwu was absolutely convinced that I was the right candidate to understudy him as he embarked on his great task of painting the empty seats of the Metropolitan Club on (al fresco) canvas. Kole was entirely in agreement. Now, Enwonwu has been gone since 5th February 1994 and Kole (a victim of the CoronaVirus) will be buried in London at Gunnersbury Cemetery, 143 Gunnersbury Avenue, London W3 8LE, United Kingdom on Friday 24th April, 2020.

In the meantime, The Metropolitan Club is under lockdown on account of the CoronaVirus pandemic. I have checked the rules of the Club and it is strictly forbidden for members to sneak into the club premises. When the club re-opens, I shall undertake the painting of the empty seats with appropriate zeal.

If only Kole had tarried a little longer he would have been 80 years old on 20th August 2020. There is no way he would resist telling his signature joke (heavily nuanced with sexual connotation and erotic reference to the female anatomy) as “The Baba ‘isale’ (bottom) of Lagos”. Whenever we met at the Metropolitan Club; Lagos Dining Club; Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs or anywhere else he would mischievously accost me and declare:

“No matter the task or challenge, you have a choice – start at the bottom, work your way to the middle and finish on top. The alternative is to start at the top and move to the middle but make sure you get to the bottom.”

Thereafter, his laughter and good humour would overflow and engulf his circle of admirers. By his own admission, in recent years Kole had confined his physical exertions to splashing around in his swimming pool. No more cigars. Fine wines and Dom Perignon Champagne were history. His ever-present companion was the gold-topped walking stick. The effervescent and vibrant bon vivant had been subdued by age and health challenges.

Alas, we missed all the signals.

Ahead of Kole’s 80th birthday this year, he and his darling wife had made comprehensive plans for celebrations. His friends and well-wishers would not be left out. That was what prompted some of us to suggest an eclectic symposium that would showcase Nigeria’s abundant intellectual talents and match them, (by leveraging on the celebrant’s longstanding connection with Cambridge University and Oxford University) with Nigerian Intellectuals. On our shortlist were the likes of:

Louise Richardson (Vice-Chancellor) – University of Oxford; Robert Collier – University of Oxford; Wale Adebanwi – University of Oxford; Rowan Williams (former Archbishop of Canterbury) Master of Magdalene College; University of Cambridge.

Also, on the list were:

Jeffrey Sachs – Columbia University; Peter Lewis – John’s Hopkins University; Robert I. Rotberg – Harvard University; Henry Louise Gates – Harvard University; Cornel Ronald West – Princeton University / Harvard University.

The plan was to invite Baroness Patricia Scotland, QC, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations to chair the event.

The symposium would seek to evaluate the contribution of graduates of Oxford University; Cambridge University; Harvard University and other leading (world class) universities to the development of: Law; Justice; Order; Accountability and the Economy in Nigeria. The panel discussion would be chaired by Hajia Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations – with Christiane Amanpour; Richard Quest; Fareed Zacharia; and Zain Asher of CNN as well as Patti Boulaye as discussants.

Hopefully, Sara Sidner of CNN will do us the honour of anchoring the panel discussion.

On my part, I would launch two new books: “Giving and Misgivings” and “Injury piled upon injury”

A separate launch on January 13th 2021 is in the works for “TRUST AND MISTRUST” which should provide a detailed and riveting account of how about thirty years ago Michael Piltoff, an American approached me in California to join him in pursuing business opportunities in Nigeria. His father was about to retire as a Vice- President of what is now Exxon-Mobil and his employers offered him the handling of projects in Nigeria as part of his retirement/welfare package. He handed the projects over to Michael who was engaged (or about to get married to Nene Amachree, a Nigerian lady).

Michael had never been to Nigeria and he desperately needed a trustworthy Nigerian with whom to partner while he stayed behind in the United States of America. According to Michael, it was his prospective mother-in-law who recommended me without any reservation. Sadly, on account of my being the Chief Executive and Chairman of KPMG Nigeria I felt obliged to decline. Instead, I recommended Zam Unu, a chartered accountant who had previously served under me at KPMG. It turned out to be a big mistake. Huge contracts soon materialized in a joint venture with Parsons. Zam thoroughly “zammed” me!!

The publication is being delayed in order to allow Zam and Engr.Orlando Ojo to tell their own side of the story. I intend to extend the same courtesy to Engr. Akin Odunmakinde, the Chief Executive Officer of Delta Afrik.