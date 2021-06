In 2019, Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to reform and democratise Ethiopia and for making peace with neighbouring Eritrea by ending a long-running border war. Ahmed came to power in 2018 on the heels of protests and demand for inclusion and instantly set about dismantling…

