Abba Kyari: Judging the parts by the whole (1)

The reasons why some Nigerians, want their leaders dead is not far-fetched. When the coronavirus broke out, a lot of the Nigerian masses expressed their desire for the virus to visit and wreak havoc at the seat of power. The desire to have death fight the course of perceived injustice or poverty is nothing but a timid willingness of the “querulous”. The change of leadership and systems during the Arab springs were examples of people who went beyond wishing their leaders dead, but people who are truly united in purpose and action. A desire strong enough to change nations and political status quo.

The recent demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Buhari was an eye open just like the virus that killed him. Abba Kyari’s death and the reactions are two edges of the same sword of governance in Nigeria. While the poor are at most indifferent but want more of such news, the affluence, and people in the corridor of power are eulogising Abba’s virtues known to them and unknown to the suffering masses. What a paradox! While the masses who care less are judging the parts by the whole, the eulogisers are judging the parts by the parts as it concerns or favours them and, not by the whole.

Some in-depth analysis and synthesis of systems are required for us to dissect and understand the feelings of both the masses and a few elites as expressed by the responses to Abba’s death. In the book, Decoding Potential: The Science of Achievement, the author, Robert J. Fowler, posited some facts on systems. He wrote “breaking the whole into its parts is an analysis which helps one to gain knowledge. Building parts into wholes is synthesis. When you take a system apart and analyse it, it loses its properties. To understand systems, you need to look at them as wholes.”

You need to see the video of a Nigerian in Italy who collected a palliative fund sent to his account at the cash machine. He thereafter rains curses of abuses on Buhari and his team up to the local government councillors wishing them dead by thunder. Why is he wishing for the demise of the political officers in Nigeria? He has simply compared two systems as a whole and not in parts, and if you care to know, his position is likely to be an objective analysis and synthesis of governance in Italy and Nigeria.

For him, an ordinary immigrant in Italy, to have qualified for a palliative fund to cushion the effects of the lockdown is unimaginable compared to Nigeria where the palliative is done in parts and with unaccountable sentiments. It is a mockery of governance intents and organisation for a minister of the federal republic to be moving around sharing food and cash. Evidence of no or poor system in place. Where are the BVNs and much talk about development in Nigeria?

In Africa, it is a moral crime to speak ill of someone in the higher realm. We are beclouded by religion and culture. A commissioner lost his appointment in Kano state for the same offence. However, making fair comments about what one has used his (or her) lifetime to do or fail to do should not be a taboo except there are no lessons from such experience.

Let us now look at Abba Kyari, representing the parts of a system viz-a-viz the responses from the two sides of the divide-the ruling elites and the poor masses.

President Buhari scored a good leadership point by appointing Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff. He takes a secured leader to appoint someone more qualified and intelligent as his aid. In the private sectors, it is rampant to see unsecured leaders who are timid by the brilliance of their subordinates for fear of their positions. I was a victim of such insecurities and had to go the unnecessary miles to give comforts to the unsecured leaders. No doubt Abba Kyari with his education, exposure and experience is no match for the President. He was a better-qualified candidate to govern a complex system like Nigeria save for the President’s predestination. He wasn’t a product of the quota systems that helps the backward parts of a system to equate and dominate the progressive parts. His appoint was merited from education and experience perspectives, but more likely on religion and political ideology.

He was a detribalised Nigerian who cannot be better described than how his friend, Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister for foreign affairs did. Abba, a devoted Muslim Kanuri man, was so sociable to have agreed to be the best man of a catholic man at a wedding ceremony. He was also the godfather of Geoffrey’s first son, which mean Abba has entered the church as a full participant of the events on two occasions to count the least. Geoffrey Onyeama could not have done better in his tribute to Kyari. His tribute reinforces the possibility of a united Nigeria if our diversity is not mismanaged.

Nigeria is a case study of a mismanaged diversity on the platform of religion, ethnic superiority, greed, and power hustling. That is a topic for another day. Onyeama is truly Abba’s friend in life and in death with his defence and response to some allegations against the deceased. There are relationships lessons to be learnt from Geoffrey and Abba’s friendship. You can trust me to write out the lessons in another article to teach my readers and followers the importance of building diverse and mutual relationships.

There is no doubt to the intelligence and competence of Late Abba Kyari, and all the eulogies are likely to a representative sample of the late chief of staff. The first problem is that those who have been in the corridors of power, describing the positive sides of Abba are not trusted by the poor Nigerian masses. Nigerians don’t trust their leaders. Of course, they can’t be trusted after many failed elections promises and selfish enrichment of few political appointees. How come the masses who should feel the impacts of leadership, especially the good qualities and acclaimed contributions of Abba Kyari are indifferent or happy when people in power are socked with calamity? Is it the personalities we are electing or the system that is producing bad out of good or average political class?

Going by the way I started, the reasons are not farfetched. The masses are judging from the whole and not by the parts. The essence of leadership is to influence the systems to make lives better. The Nigeria system is bad enough to make worse of any great intention to serve Nigerians.

Garba Shehu in his attempt to prove how honest Late Abba Kyari was exposed the failure of our system. Before the President was elected after a series of failed attempts, he was polished and repackaged with only one song. The song is fighting corruption. Nigerians believe corruptions was the only problem standing against their prosperity as individuals and as a nation. That was right when common stealing is not corruption under President Jonathan Goodluck. Is the President fighting corruption they way corruption should be fought?

BABS OLUGBEMI