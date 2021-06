Moji and Chigozie stared at each other within the four-sectioned cubicle, which they occupied in the Newsroom. Almost in unison, they sighed in relief. Today, after all, was a Friday. The week had been hectic. As far as news goes, the situation was something of a roller-coaster. The newsroom was virtually aflame. The place had…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login