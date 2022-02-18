Who are we really?

Nigeria has truly arrived at the crossroads but it has been a long time coming. Who are we at a time when young people believe a herbalist can make them rich if they followed an instruction to the latter.

That instruction was to wear adult diapers and show up at an ATM station in a bank and money will be ejected out for them.

And so in broad daylight, a couple of young men showed up at a bank in Lagos looking ridiculous in nothing but adult pampers. And nothing happened. No money. No Riches. It would have been pretty hilarious if it was not so sad.

We used to be each other’s brothers keepers. Not anymore. Kidnaps, abductions, rituals and other such things continue to unnerve me

Nigeria is going downhill fast in our quest for quick money. Everything is about how to get rich quickly. That is everyone’s ambition.

A nation which is unfortunately making international headlines because of the rise in ritual killings across her cities and villages makes me cringe to be a citizen.

How on earth did we get to the point where kids barely out of their diapers are decapitating their friends and burning them for ritual killing?

How do you explain the story emanating from Benue last year of a female immigration officer killed by her fiance for purposes of money ritual?

Women are now at such high risk, it’s unbelievable.

Ritualists are demanding for someone and the lost boys are donating their girlfriends. A nation with a lot of people involved in either scamming a friend or sacrificing a girlfriend needs help.

The other day, a newspaper reported that the ostentatious living of Nigerian celebrities, musicians and some members of the cognoscenti is driving the increase of ritual killings in Nigeria.

Again our nation is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. The gory stories are sickening.

The papers and social media are awash with sons murdering their fathers and kids killings their grandmothers.

The death of Ataga supposedly at the hands of a young undergraduate, Chidinma caused a ruckus not too long ago.

But the rot seems unending and lots of kids in the university are up to no good. We watch as our society is degenerating, our schools are breeding lecturers who we don’t understand.

Many parents don’t even know their children and many people have dark sides.

Under these circumstances we see an old man hawking pure water and a small boy washing his hands with champagne in a nightclub.

Movies are showing our cultist sides to the rest of the world and it is a tragedy.

Right now things are so unsettled. We are strangers to each other and no one can be trusted.

Let me ask one more time. Who are we really? And politics is coming. Oh wow!

With politics people become desperate and thugs appear from thin air. Security is even more difficult to attain and night is no longer a time to go out.

This is when to be more careful, more circumspect wherever you go. This is when your boyfriend is suspect as is your girlfriend.

Everything seems bizarre and I get goosebumps when people are introduced as rich men and we cannot even see what he does.

And the big girls are wearing bone straight and riding big cars and yet we don’t know what they do.

The nation is beginning to be scary by the day. What about the tales of Abba Kyari?

Do we really know anyone these days? The nation is no longer at ease and we are no longer our brother’s keepers.

Who are we really?