A few weeks ago, I wrote an analysis series taking apart the main contenders and dark horses in Nigeria’s next general elections. The purpose of the series was to assess the policy positions of each of these candidates and to score their electoral viability. It was fun writing about Rotimi Amaechi’s red cap, Bola Tinubu’s…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login