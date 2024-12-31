Singapore raises work visa permit salary threshold to $5,650 from $3,150

Foreign workers seeking employment in Singapore through the S Pass work visa permit must meet a salary threshold that could be as high as $5,650, up from the previous threshold of $3,150.

The S Pass is Singapore’s work permit designed for mid-skilled foreign workers, including roles that do not qualify for the Employment Pass. It provides employers with the flexibility to hire foreign talent for roles essential to their operations.

This will impact both new applications and renewals and will take effect from September 1, 2025, for new applicants, with renewals adopting the new rates from September 1, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, the “S Pass is for foreign employees across all nationalities or citizenships who have a job offer in Singapore, earn a fixed monthly salary comparable to the top one-third of the local Associate Professionals and Technicians (APT) workforce by age”

At present, the minimum salary threshold for S Pass applications is $3,150 per month across most industries, with increments based on age. For applicants aged 45 and above, the threshold rises to $4,650. The financial services sector imposes a higher starting salary of $3,650, which increases to $5,650 for older applicants.

For general industries, the minimum salary is set to rise to $3,300, while in financial services, it will increase to $3,800. These figures, subject to finalisation, will be updated closer to the implementation date to reflect prevailing local wages for Associate Professionals and Technicians (APT).

For foreign workers, the new criteria mean only those securing higher-paying roles will qualify for the S Pass.

The rationale behind the changes

The salary revisions aim to ensure that S Pass holders’ earnings match the top tier of Singapore’s local workforce. This approach seeks to address wage disparities while promoting a high-quality labour force.

By setting higher thresholds, Singapore hopes to attract skilled professionals and encourage employers to prioritise local talent.

The adjustments also reflect the government’s broader strategy to remain competitive in a globalised economy, ensuring that the influx of foreign workers contributes meaningfully to the country’s development.

Share