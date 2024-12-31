New Zealand urgently needs Geophysicists, Geologists, others due to impact of climate change 

New Zealand currently has a high demand for Geophysicists, Science technicians and Geologists due to the occurrence and likelihood of hazards and natural disasters caused by climate change.

These jobs also provide visa sponsorship for foreign talent and are included in its Regional Skill Shortage list. As a result, the visa application process is simplified for qualified applicants.

According to Martin Brook at Prevention Web, “New Zealand faces multiple natural hazards, the geotechnical industry is already struggling to recruit graduates, and the demand can only grow as we tackle multifaceted global problems such as climate change and reliable energy supplies….We need geoscientists more than ever”.

The country has thus introduced significant reforms to its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program. These changes include the removal of the median wage threshold, the reduction of experience requirements for skilled migrants, and the creation of new pathways for seasonal workers.

These reforms are aimed at making it easier for qualified professionals to contribute to the country’s workforce and address critical skill gaps.

Interested professionals can explore vacancies on platforms such as Careers NZ.

Here are these jobs in detail, their median salary and visa pathways.

Geophysicist

As natural disasters become increasingly frequent, the demand for skilled geophysicists in New Zealand is on the rise. This field not only offers the chance to engage in pioneering research but also allows professionals to contribute to the safety and well-being of communities.

Geophysicists are frequently included under the Long-Term Skill Shortage List Visa, which streamlines the residency application process, making it more accessible for aspiring migrants.

Salaries in this profession are notably high, with entry-level positions offering between NZD 65,000 and NZD 75,000, while senior roles can command up to NZD 180,000. The field also promises global exposure, as geophysicists often collaborate on international projects that utilize advanced technologies.

Specializations within the field are diverse, encompassing areas such as seismology and volcanic studies. To pursue a career in geophysics, individuals typically need to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in geophysics, geology, or physics, with postgraduate qualifications being highly advantageous.

Science Technician

The surge in food research, health sciences, and sustainability initiatives has resulted in an increased demand for skilled science technicians in New Zealand. Those in this profession can qualify for the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, provided they meet the necessary qualifications and secure relevant job offers.

With growing research funding, career advancement opportunities for science technicians are on the rise. The field also offers competitive salaries, with the average annual earnings being around NZD 52,000. Entry into this profession is relatively accessible, requiring only a diploma or a bachelor’s degree in most cases. Specifically, obtaining a New Zealand Diploma in Applied Science (Level 5 or 6) can open doors to numerous job opportunities.

Geologist

The escalating impact of climate change and natural hazards has heightened the demand for geologists in resource management and environmental research. These professionals play a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges and contributing to sustainable development.

Geologists in New Zealand can qualify for the Accredited Employer Work Visa or the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, particularly for positions linked to critical research.

One of the key benefits of this profession is the high earning potential, with salaries ranging from NZD 90,000 to NZD 180,000, depending on experience. The work is highly impactful, involving contributions to significant projects related to climate change and resource conservation. Additionally, geologists often collaborate with global research institutions, enhancing their professional exposure and experience.

To pursue a career in geology, individuals typically need to obtain a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in geology, with PhDs preferred for research-focused roles.

Share