The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Forum has introduced the Young Professional Forum (YPF) mentorship programme, a six-month initiative aimed at equipping young Nigerian professionals with critical skills for advancing sustainability.

Set to commence in March 2025, the fully virtual programme targets Nigerians aged 21 to 35 with backgrounds in environmental science, engineering, policy, sustainable development, and social sciences.

According to Odiri Erewa-Meggison, chairman of the ESG forum technical committee, the initiative aligns with the forum’s mission to cultivate future sustainability leaders.

“The YPF mentorship programme underscores our commitment to developing young professionals who will drive Africa’s sustainable future,” she said.

“Participants will gain hands-on experience through one-on-one mentorship, career guidance, and industry-led sessions,” Erewa-Meggison, who is also the director of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at BAT, added.

Otome Afiegbe, chair of the young professionals subcommittee said young professionals are the future of sustainable development.

Afiegbe who is also the global business development director at Modern West Advisory Group said embedding these principles early in their careers will ensure long-term impact.

The young professionals subcommittee, which designed the mentorship initiative, has integrated a global mentorship platform to connect mentees with international experts.

The mentorship initiative reinforces the ESG Forum’s commitment to empowering emerging leaders and strengthening Africa’s role in global sustainability discussions.

The ESG forum, a collaborative platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, was established to tackle Africa’s sustainability challenges.

It has since grown into a hub for knowledge exchange, with its annual conference serving as a key event for stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and best practices.

