Different growth projections have been made for Nigeria’s fragile economy for 2021, after it showed a weak 0.11 percent rebound in the fourth quarter of last year. The World Bank projects that Nigeria’s fragile economy could grow by 1.8 percent in 2021, the International Monetary Fund foresees a 1.7 percent growth, while the authorities, betting…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login